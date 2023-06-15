News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU pledges 560 mn euros for Syrians fleeing war
Middle East News
2023-06-15 | 07:41
High views
Share
Share
3
min
EU pledges 560 mn euros for Syrians fleeing war
The European Union on Thursday pledged 560 million euros ($600 million) to help countries neighboring Syria cope with the costs of hosting Syrians displaced by the years of conflict in their country.
"Unfortunately, over the last year there has been little progress, very little progress, towards a resolution of the Syria conflict," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said as he announced the pledge at an international donors' conference in Brussels.
He emphasized that the aid was for Syrians, not the Damascus government led by President Bashar al-Assad.
Since 2011, more than 500,000 people have been killed in Syria after Assad's brutal crackdown on peaceful protesters plunged the country into a complex war that drew in foreign powers and jihadists.
The UN says more than 12 million Syrians were displaced by the conflict, most of them inside Syria, and with 5.4 million living as refugees in neighboring countries.
Despite UN efforts, "the conditions are not in place for the European Union to change its policy on Syria", which would require "genuine political reforms" in the country, Borrell said.
The EU will maintain its sanctions on Assad's regime and not support the return of Syrians to that country unless they are "voluntary", safe and monitored by international groups, he said.
Assad, who stayed in power thanks to support from allies Iran and Russia, has become less of an international pariah by being welcomed back last month into the Arab League.
"This conference comes at the right time, especially after Syria returns to its seat in the Arab League," Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said as he arrived for the Brussels conference.
He acknowledged there would be "sharp discussions" on Syria's re-joining the League, "but we have an opinion and we will express our opinions".
Borrell, speaking after a sideline meeting with Hussein, said: "The European Union policy on Syria has not changed -- we will not re-establish full diplomatic relations with the Assad regime or start working on reconstruction until a genuine and comprehensive political transition is firmly on the way, which is not the case."
He added that, "we have to remain committed to the justice and accountability for the crimes committed during more than a decade of conflict".
The UN's special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, told the conference that, while he believed "we are at an inflection point" on Syria, "the causes and consequences of the conflict are still not being comprehensively addressed".
Last year's donors' conference in Brussels for displaced Syrians raised pledges of $6.7 billion, and the one before that $6.4 billion.
The EU overall contributed more than 70 percent of those totals, taking into account amounts pledged by Brussels and the individual pledges made by each of the EU's member state governments.
Last year, Borrell pledged one billion euros, which brought the total EU institutional amount to 1.56 billion euros.
While its headline offer was lower this time, in March the EU pledged 950 million euros for Syrians in a separate donors' conference that raised $7 billion to help Turkey and Syria in the wake of a massive earthquake that killed more than 55,000 people.
The total amount pledged from the Brussels donors' conference, which gathered representatives from 57 countries and dozens of international organizations, was to be given later Thursday.
AFP
Middle East News
EU
Pledge
Euros
Syrians
Fleeing
War
Syria
Next
Istanbul's popular opposition mayor faces fresh trial
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-12
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Saudi Arabia maintains neutrality towards all parties
Lebanon News
2023-05-12
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Saudi Arabia maintains neutrality towards all parties
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03
The role of Iran in Syria's war: Military intervention, financial support, and strategic alliance with Assad
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03
The role of Iran in Syria's war: Military intervention, financial support, and strategic alliance with Assad
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:18
Saudi top diplomat to visit Tehran Saturday: Iran media
Middle East News
09:18
Saudi top diplomat to visit Tehran Saturday: Iran media
0
Middle East News
09:11
Istanbul's popular opposition mayor faces fresh trial
Middle East News
09:11
Istanbul's popular opposition mayor faces fresh trial
0
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
0
Middle East News
02:04
Iranian president boosts Nicaragua ties on tour of US-sanctioned countries
Middle East News
02:04
Iranian president boosts Nicaragua ties on tour of US-sanctioned countries
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:29
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Lebanon News
08:29
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
0
Lebanon News
09:07
Return of refugees is a right that must be exercised: Bou Habib
Lebanon News
09:07
Return of refugees is a right that must be exercised: Bou Habib
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
Lebanon's Editors' Syndicate calls for abolishing publications' court, introducing new accountability framework
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
Lebanon's Editors' Syndicate calls for abolishing publications' court, introducing new accountability framework
0
Middle East News
09:18
Saudi top diplomat to visit Tehran Saturday: Iran media
Middle East News
09:18
Saudi top diplomat to visit Tehran Saturday: Iran media
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
World News
13:58
US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote
2
Press Highlights
00:56
Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session
Press Highlights
00:56
Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session
3
Lebanon News
15:04
LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session
Lebanon News
15:04
LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session
4
Lebanon News
13:14
Bassil: Today's session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency
Lebanon News
13:14
Bassil: Today's session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency
5
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
6
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities
8
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More