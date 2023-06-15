Saudi top diplomat to visit Tehran Saturday: Iran media

Middle East News
2023-06-15 | 09:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi top diplomat to visit Tehran Saturday: Iran media
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Saudi top diplomat to visit Tehran Saturday: Iran media

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister is expected to visit Tehran on Saturday, Iranian media reported, as the two Middle East powerhouses move to cement their recent landmark rapprochement after a seven-year rupture.

"The foreign minister of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan, will travel to Tehran on Saturday, June 17, to meet with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Tasnim news agency said on Thursday.

Iran's government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi added that Prince Farhan's visit would see him "take measures to open the embassy" of Saudi Arabia in Tehran.

Jahromi did not specify the exact date for the reopening of the embassy, which has been shut since 2016.

Tasnim has earlier cited "unnamed sources" as saying the Saudi embassy may reopen during Prince Faisal's visit.

Sunni Muslim power Saudi Arabia severed relations with Shiite-led Iran in 2016 after its embassy in Tehran and consulate in the northwestern city of Mashhad were attacked during protests over Riyadh's execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr.

Since then, the two rival powers, which have maintained an enmity since the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran, have opposed each other on regional issues, sometimes supporting rival camps such as in Syria, Lebanon or Yemen.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reopen their respective embassies and work towards resuming ties in a Chinese-brokered deal that has shifted regional relations.

Riyadh has since resumed ties with Syria, an ally of Tehran, and has intensified its peace efforts in Yemen, where it leads a military coalition supporting the internationally-recognized government against the Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

Iran has also been engaged in Omani-mediated talks with the United States on Tehran's nuclear activity.

The Saudi foreign minister and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, met in Beijing in April, where they both vowed to promote regional security and stability.

The same month, a Saudi delegation visited Iran to discuss reopening its diplomatic missions, Riyadh's foreign ministry said at the time.

Iran in early June reopened its long-shut embassy in Riyadh.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Top

Diplomat

Visit

Tehran

Iran

Media

LBCI Next
Iranian president boosts Nicaragua ties on tour of US-sanctioned countries
Iran sentences man to death for killing ayatollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Iran, US nearing prisoner exchange agreement, Tehran serious about reaching nuclear deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-14

UAE emerges as a host for Iranian-Western meetings, signaling new diplomatic opportunities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-07

Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-06

What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Brussels conference: Bilateral meetings yield positive results for Lebanon regarding the Syrian refugee file

LBCI
Middle East News
11:04

Qatari emir arrives in Baghdad for talks with Iraqi PM

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Iran, US nearing prisoner exchange agreement, Tehran serious about reaching nuclear deal

LBCI
Middle East News
10:58

Russia, Algeria tighten 'strategic' ties

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:34

Public Health Minister urges global action for healthcare access of refugees and displaced persons

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Navigating the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: Pathways to managing the crisis, ensuring the right of return

LBCI
Middle East News
03:31

Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Iran, US nearing prisoner exchange agreement, Tehran serious about reaching nuclear deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
13:58

US State Department expresses concern over MPs leaving chamber, hindering presidential election vote

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:04

LBCI interviews shed light on parliamentary blocs' reactions following election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Bassil: Today's session proves no one can bypass Christian component in presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
03:31

Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:31

Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More