9 Egyptians held for suspected people smuggling after Greece boat tragedy: port source

2023-06-15 | 14:14
9 Egyptians held for suspected people smuggling after Greece boat tragedy: port source
9 Egyptians held for suspected people smuggling after Greece boat tragedy: port source

Nine Egyptians have been arrested on suspicion of being people smugglers after a deadly migrant boat sinking off Greece that has already claimed 78 lives, a port source told AFP Thursday.

Among the detainees is the captain of the overloaded and dilapidated vessel, the source said, with the disaster sparking fears for more missing.



Middle East News

