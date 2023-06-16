News
Saudi Crown Prince Advances Expo 2030 Bid in High-Stakes France Visit
Middle East News
2023-06-16 | 04:15
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Saudi Crown Prince Advances Expo 2030 Bid in High-Stakes France Visit
In a decisive step towards securing the World Expo 2030 for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron today. The Crown Prince, who also serves as the Prime Minister and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, arrived in France on Wednesday to advocate for the Kingdom’s Expo bid.
This meeting preludes the Kingdom's official reception for the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) delegates on Monday, a pivotal event in the World Expo bidding process. The BIE, which represents 179 member countries, is slated to vote on the host city this November.
Guests attending Monday's reception, which include high-ranking Saudi and French officials as well as members of the diplomatic corps in Paris and UNESCO representatives, will be transported to Riyadh in 2030 through a virtual journey. This immersive experience is designed to exhibit the mega projects expected to be completed by the opening of Riyadh Expo 2030.
The exhibition aims to present a comprehensive view of the Kingdom's political and economic prowess, its strategic geographical position, world-class infrastructure, rich cultural heritage, and diverse tourism offerings.
The bid for the Expo, articulated under the theme "The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow," was officially launched by Saudi Arabia in September 2022. With the Expo scheduled from October 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031, Riyadh is favorably positioned to host this global event.
The Kingdom's strong candidacy was underscored during the BIE’s Enquiry Mission's visit to Riyadh in March this year. Following a tour of the proposed Expo 2030 site and the city’s advanced public transport system, BIE Secretary General Dimitri Kerkentzes expressed unwavering confidence in Saudi Arabia's capacity to host a successful Expo.
"There is no doubt that Saudi Arabia and Riyadh have everything needed to host the successful Expo," Kerkentzes stated, emphasizing the city’s ongoing infrastructural expansion as a key factor in strengthening its bid.
In addition to advocating for the Expo bid, the Crown Prince will also preside over the Saudi delegation at an international Summit for a New Global Financing Pact from June 22-23.
As the Crown Prince engages in these pivotal talks and with the upcoming reception on the horizon, Saudi Arabia stands on the brink of a historic achievement that could serve as a testament to the Kingdom's ambitious strides on the global stage.
In the bid to host World Expo 2030, Saudi Arabia is promising an unmatched experience for all, with 40 million in-person visits and a whopping 1 billion metaverse visits expected. With an anticipated participation of 226 nations, international organizations, and non-official entities, the country aims to deliver an inclusive and comprehensive global event.
Covering a vast 6 million square meters, the Expo site is strategically situated in the northern part of Riyadh, mere minutes from King Khalid International Airport, providing unparalleled accessibility for visitors worldwide.
The Saudi vision for Expo 2030 echoes the country's ambitious Vision 2030 roadmap, focusing on nurturing a vibrant society, thriving economy, and an ambitious nation. The expo serves as an optimal platform to share the remarkable story of national transformation the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been experiencing.
The logo for Riyadh Expo 2030 embodies this spirit of transformation and diversity. It depicts a palm tree, a symbol of life, and each leaf features unique textures and colors, representing the vibrant, diverse facets of the host city, Riyadh.
Middle East News
World Expo 2030 For Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
France
President Emmanuel Macron
9 Egyptians held for suspected people smuggling after Greece boat tragedy: port source
Previous
