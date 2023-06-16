News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Highlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
More than 120 Syrians aboard Greece migrant shipwreck
Middle East News
2023-06-16 | 11:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
More than 120 Syrians aboard Greece migrant shipwreck
At least 125 Syrians were on board a migrant ship that sank off Greece this week, relatives and activists said Friday, as rescuers scoured the waters for hundreds feared missing.
A blind 15-year-old boy and his 28-year-old sister from the southern Daraa province were among those on board, said their uncle, who declined to be named for security reasons.
"We have no trace of them, my nephew is blind and does not know how to swim," he said by telephone, adding the pair had flown directly from Damascus to Libya.
"He lived a tough live, hearing the sounds of battles for years. He lived in fear and probably died in fear," he sobbed.
Activists told AFP that most of the Syrians were from the war-torn country's restive south, while a relative said that at least 35 were from Kurdish-held areas in the north.
On Wednesday, a rusty trawler sank off Greece's while en route from Libya to Italy, with at least 78 dead while 104 were rescued.
While the number of people on board at the time remains unclear, the United Nations pointed on Friday to various witness accounts suggesting it was somewhere between 400 and 750.
Activists at the Daraa Martyrs Documentation Office told AFP that at least 90 passengers, 55 of whom are still missing, were from the country's south, mainly from the Daraa province.
"It isn't surprising to find so many youths from Daraa on this boat," said one of the activist, requesting anonymity for security concerns.
"Young people and families have massively fled Daraa over the years because the living and security situation there is absolutely unbearable."
Daraa province was the cradle of the 2011 uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but it returned to regime control in 2018.
The brother of a 22-year-old man who was on board the ship that sank told AFP that at least 35 passengers were from the Kurdish-held Kobane region in northern Syria.
His brother was among five people who survived the shipwreck after being trapped in the waters for at least four hours, he said.
"My brother told me that the boat was very overcrowded," said the man, who also did not want to be named for security reasons.
"Six crew members fled in rubber boats and abandoned passengers," he said, quoting his brother who had travelled across Lebanon and Egypt to reach Libya.
AFP
Middle East News
Syrians
Aboard
Greece
Migrant
Shipwreck
Boat
Next
Saudi Crown Prince Advances Expo 2030 Bid in High-Stakes France Visit
9 Egyptians held for suspected people smuggling after Greece boat tragedy: port source
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:23
UN demands urgent action after Greece migrant boat tragedy
World News
08:23
UN demands urgent action after Greece migrant boat tragedy
0
World News
04:41
Greece scours sea for survivors of 'horrific' migrant boat sinking
World News
04:41
Greece scours sea for survivors of 'horrific' migrant boat sinking
0
World News
2023-06-15
Pope 'deeply dismayed' by migrant shipwreck off Greece
World News
2023-06-15
Pope 'deeply dismayed' by migrant shipwreck off Greece
0
World News
2023-06-15
Greece pursues survivor search after migrant boat sinking
World News
2023-06-15
Greece pursues survivor search after migrant boat sinking
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:18
Blinken says reports of US nuclear deal with Iran 'not accurate'
Middle East News
13:18
Blinken says reports of US nuclear deal with Iran 'not accurate'
0
Middle East News
12:28
Tunisia's Saied 'criminalizing' opposition, key critic says
Middle East News
12:28
Tunisia's Saied 'criminalizing' opposition, key critic says
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Putin and Bin Nahyan meet at St. Petersburg Forum to discuss cooperation and tourism
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Putin and Bin Nahyan meet at St. Petersburg Forum to discuss cooperation and tourism
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:26
Boosting economic ties: Qatar pledges billions for Iraq's key sectors
News Bulletin Reports
09:26
Boosting economic ties: Qatar pledges billions for Iraq's key sectors
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-12
New Zealand PM announces China trade visit
World News
2023-06-12
New Zealand PM announces China trade visit
0
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer
0
Lebanon Economy
06:58
Opposition MPs challenge government and Central Bank decisions on withdrawals and electronic transfers
Lebanon Economy
06:58
Opposition MPs challenge government and Central Bank decisions on withdrawals and electronic transfers
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:32
Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm
Lebanon News
07:32
Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm
2
Lebanon News
04:03
Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'
Lebanon News
04:03
Swimming in Lebanon: 22 locations granted 'green light,' 6 with 'yellow flags'
3
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanese Foreign Ministry Officially Notified of UAE Lifting Visa Ban for Lebanese Citizens
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
6
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
Press Highlights
01:32
Lebanon in Brussels: We will not repeat the experience of Palestinian refugees
7
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
8
Lebanon Economy
06:58
Opposition MPs challenge government and Central Bank decisions on withdrawals and electronic transfers
Lebanon Economy
06:58
Opposition MPs challenge government and Central Bank decisions on withdrawals and electronic transfers
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More