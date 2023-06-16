News
Blinken says reports of US nuclear deal with Iran 'not accurate'
Middle East News
2023-06-16 | 13:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Blinken says reports of US nuclear deal with Iran 'not accurate'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday rejected reports that Washington and Tehran were close to deals on limiting Iran's nuclear program and releasing US citizens detained in the country.
"With regard to Iran, some of the reports that we've seen about an agreement on nuclear matters or, for that matter, on detainees, are simply not accurate and not true," Blinken said when asked about indirect talks via Oman.
AFP
