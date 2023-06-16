Blinken says reports of US nuclear deal with Iran 'not accurate'

Middle East News
2023-06-16 | 13:18
High views
Blinken says reports of US nuclear deal with Iran &#39;not accurate&#39;
0min
Blinken says reports of US nuclear deal with Iran 'not accurate'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday rejected reports that Washington and Tehran were close to deals on limiting Iran's nuclear program and releasing US citizens detained in the country.

"With regard to Iran, some of the reports that we've seen about an agreement on nuclear matters or, for that matter, on detainees, are simply not accurate and not true," Blinken said when asked about indirect talks via Oman.



AFP
 

Saudi Crown Prince Advances Expo 2030 Bid in High-Stakes France Visit
9 Egyptians held for suspected people smuggling after Greece boat tragedy: port source
