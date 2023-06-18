Algeria court increases prison term for prominent media boss: watchdog

An Algerian court of appeal on Sunday increased to seven years the prison term issued to a prominent media boss, but suspended two years, a watchdog said.



"Ihsane El Kadi was condemned to seven years in prison, including five behind bars with two suspended by the Alger Court of Appeal," North Africa representative for Reporters Without Borders, Khaled Drareni, said on Twitter.



"A totally incomprehensible verdict," he added.



El Kadi is one of the last independent media bosses in the North African nation as director of the Maghreb Emergent news website and Radio M.



In April he had been sentenced to five years for "foreign financing of his business", in a case denounced by rights groups, but he was effectively serving three years because two were suspended.



Seven years is the maximum penalty under an article in Algeria's penal code which criminalizes anyone who receives "funds, a grant or otherwise... to carry out acts capable of undermining state security.”

AFP