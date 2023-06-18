Algeria court increases prison term for prominent media boss: watchdog

Middle East News
2023-06-18 | 08:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Algeria court increases prison term for prominent media boss: watchdog
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
Algeria court increases prison term for prominent media boss: watchdog

An Algerian court of appeal on Sunday increased to seven years the prison term issued to a prominent media boss, but suspended two years, a watchdog said.

"Ihsane El Kadi was condemned to seven years in prison, including five behind bars with two suspended by the Alger Court of Appeal," North Africa representative for Reporters Without Borders, Khaled Drareni, said on Twitter.

"A totally incomprehensible verdict," he added.

El Kadi is one of the last independent media bosses in the North African nation as director of the Maghreb Emergent news website and Radio M.

In April he had been sentenced to five years for "foreign financing of his business", in a case denounced by rights groups, but he was effectively serving three years because two were suspended.

Seven years is the maximum penalty under an article in Algeria's penal code which criminalizes anyone who receives "funds, a grant or otherwise... to carry out acts capable of undermining state security.”
 
 
AFP

Middle East News

Algeria

Court

Algerian

Prison

Media

Watchdog

Iraq unveils ancient stone tablet returned by Italy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-17

Canada court upholds pact on returning asylum seekers to US

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Mali calls for immediate end of UN mission

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-16

Hungarian govt, media train sights on Soros son

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Iran, US nearing prisoner exchange agreement, Tehran serious about reaching nuclear deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:10

Iraq unveils ancient stone tablet returned by Italy

LBCI
Middle East News
03:39

Executed women haunt, inspire Iranian Bahais 40 years on

LBCI
Middle East News
02:35

Plane leaves Yemen capital for Saudi, first since 2016

LBCI
Middle East News
01:33

Iran, Saudi Arabia move further toward reconciliation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-12

MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-22

French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-27

Lebanon’s higher education notices “free fall”

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:11

The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:03

Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?

LBCI
Sports News
07:19

Abou Zeid to LBCI: Lebanon will rise from its ordeal

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Challenging the farce: Al-Rahi criticizes the presidential election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:17

Sheikh Nabil Kaouk blames refusal of dialogue for prolonged presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Al-Rahi criticizes recent presidential election session, calls for unity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More