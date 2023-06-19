Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank raid

Middle East News
2023-06-19 | 03:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank raid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank raid

Israeli forces on Monday killed two Palestinians and wounded more than two dozen others during a raid in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said.

"Two martyrs and 28 injured as a result of the ongoing (Israeli) aggression on Jenin," a statement from the Palestinian health ministry said, without elaborating on the identity of those killed.

Jenin's deputy governor, Kamal Abu al-Rub, told AFP the Israeli forces had launched the raid at around 04:00 am (0100 GMT).

"The army stormed the (Jenin refugee) camp and the city after the dawn prayer in large numbers, and there was intense gunfire," he said.

The Israeli army did not immediately provide any information on the raid in the northern West Bank city when contacted by AFP.

An AFP photographer in Jenin confirmed that fighting was ongoing as of 08:40 am (0540 GMT).

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War and its forces regularly launch incursions into Palestinian cities, which are nominally under the control of President Mahmud Abbas's Palestinian Authority.

Since the start of the year, at least 161 Palestinians, 21 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian have been killed in violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.

The figures include combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.
 
AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Kill

Two

Palestinians

West Bank

Raid

LBCI Next
UAE, Qatar reopen embassies after years of tensions
Algeria court increases prison term for prominent media boss: watchdog
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:13

Three Palestinians killed as Israel deploys helicopters in West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-09

Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range

LBCI
World News
10:33

Mexico bakes under killer heat wave

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:20

Afghanistan's 'gender apartheid' should be international crime: UN expert

LBCI
Middle East News
08:03

Troubled Kuwait swears in fifth government in a year

LBCI
Middle East News
08:00

Tunisia security guard stabbed outside Brazil embassy

LBCI
Middle East News
07:39

Syrian leaders, Congolese rebels hit with UK sanctions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Geagea criticizes legislative session, says it is the work of those obstructing the presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-18

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-11

Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-08

Parliament fails again to elect a president

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:41

Mikati meets with General Manager at Total E&P Liban over drilling in Bloc 9

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More