UAE, Qatar reopen embassies after years of tensions

Middle East News
2023-06-19 | 04:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UAE, Qatar reopen embassies after years of tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UAE, Qatar reopen embassies after years of tensions

The United Arab Emirates and Qatar announced on Monday the reopening of their respective diplomatic missions, six years after the Gulf rivals severed ties during a regional blockade that sent tensions soaring.

The two resource-rich monarchies restored official relations in January 2021, after the end of the nearly four-year diplomatic and transport blockade that isolated tiny Qatar.

"The United Arab Emirates and the State of Qatar announced the restoration of diplomatic representation between the two countries," said a statement on the UAE's official WAM news agency.

The sides are "resuming the work at the embassy of the UAE in Doha, and at the embassy of Qatar in Abu Dhabi and its consulate in Dubai", it said.

A similar statement was released by Qatar's foreign ministry.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic and transport blockade on Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting extremist organizations and becoming too close to Iran. Doha has denied the allegations.

The reopening of the diplomatic missions comes at a time of an easing in Gulf enmities after heavyweight rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran announced in March the end of a seven-year break in ties.

Among the round of reconciliation that has followed, Qatar and close neighbors Bahrain put aside a chronic feud to resume relations in April.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan visited Iran on Saturday, meeting President Ebrahim Raisi, in another major step in their rapprochement. Iran reopened its Riyadh embassy this month.

The detente between the Sunni Muslim kingdom and Shiite theocracy appears momentous because they have long been vying for influence around the region, backing opposing sides in conflicts including Yemen.
 
AFP

Middle East News

UAE

Qatar

Reopen

Embassies

After

Years

Tension

LBCI Next
Three Palestinians killed as Israel deploys helicopters in West Bank
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank raid
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-03

Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-22

Nassar instructs reopening of tourism establishments in Wazzani after licensing for the first time in decades

LBCI
World News
05:02

South Africa hails 'historic' Ukraine peace mission after talks

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:46

After bans, American women turn to an abortion hotline

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:20

Afghanistan's 'gender apartheid' should be international crime: UN expert

LBCI
Middle East News
08:03

Troubled Kuwait swears in fifth government in a year

LBCI
Middle East News
08:00

Tunisia security guard stabbed outside Brazil embassy

LBCI
Middle East News
07:39

Syrian leaders, Congolese rebels hit with UK sanctions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Geagea criticizes legislative session, says it is the work of those obstructing the presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-18

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-11

Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-08

Parliament fails again to elect a president

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:41

Mikati meets with General Manager at Total E&P Liban over drilling in Bloc 9

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More