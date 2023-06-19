Top Palestinian militants hold talks in Iran

Middle East News
2023-06-19 | 10:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Top Palestinian militants hold talks in Iran
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Top Palestinian militants hold talks in Iran

The leaders of Palestinian militant groups Islamic Jihad and Hamas held talks Monday with top Iranian officials in Tehran as deadly violence flared in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi received Islamic Jihad chief Ziyad al-Nakhalah while Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh held talks with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, the newly-appointed secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), ahead of meeting with other top officials.

"The most efficient way to end the more than 75 years of occupation of Palestine is resistance," Ahmadian told Haniyeh, according to the Nournews website close to the SNSC.

Nakhalah has been in Iran since last week and has met top Iranian officials, including the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Raisi.

On Monday, Raisi told Nakhalah that Israel was seeking to normalize ties with more Arab and Muslim countries "to discourage young Palestinians from (seeking to) liberate the occupied territories", the president's office said in a statement, as he hailed Palestinian "resistance" against Israel.

In 2020 Israel established diplomatic ties with the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Bahrain under the Abraham Accords brokered by the United States.

Saudi Arabia has declined to recognize Israel, in part over Israel's treatment of the Palestinians, but the Sunni Muslim power and its rival Iran agreed to mend ties in March, under a Chinese-brokered deal.

The Iran-Palestinian talks coincided with Israeli forces launching a raid on Jenin in the West Bank on Monday. The raid left five Palestinians dead, including an Islamic Jihad militant, and saw five Israeli border police and two soldiers injured.

The Israeli army said the raid was aimed at arresting two "wanted suspects", one from Hamas and the other from Islamic Jihad.

Haniyeh, who arrived earlier Monday in Iran at the head of a large delegation, according to state news agency IRNA, is due to hold talks with Raisi, Khamenei and other officials.

Iran is a staunch supporter of the Palestinians and does not recognize its arch-foe Israel which, along with the United States, considers Hamas and Islamic Jihad as terrorist groups.




AFP
 

Middle East News

Top

Palestinian

Militants

Talks

Iran

Palestine

LBCI Next
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank raid
Algeria court increases prison term for prominent media boss: watchdog
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-15

Saudi top diplomat to visit Tehran Saturday: Iran media

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-12

Iran says indirect talks with US continue via Oman

LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Iran accuses 20 countries of fomenting Amini protests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:42

Iranian Foreign Minister explores options for US engagement in Oman and Qatar

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:52

France pledges financial aid to Tunisia to curb migrant flows

LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Iran accuses 20 countries of fomenting Amini protests

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments

LBCI
Middle East News
10:40

UN warns against Israel relaxing settlement procedures

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-09

Former Wall Street exec named head of Turkey central bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More