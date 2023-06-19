UN warns against Israel relaxing settlement procedures

Middle East News
2023-06-19 | 10:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN warns against Israel relaxing settlement procedures
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UN warns against Israel relaxing settlement procedures

UN Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland on Monday warned against changes decided upon by the Israeli government relaxing the procedures to authorize settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"I am deeply concerned by the Israeli Government's decision yesterday to alter settlement planning procedures that have been in place since 1996, which is expected to expedite settlement expansion," a statement from Wennesland's office said.

A senior Israeli official told AFP on Sunday the move would reduce the administrative procedures needed to authorize West Bank settlements, which are considered illegal under international law.

The changes "will cut unnecessary administrative red tape in the construction authorization process," the official said on condition of anonymity.

"A four-step redundant process will become an effective two-step process," the official added.

Shlomo Neeman, who heads the Yesha Council, an umbrella group representing Israeli settlers living in the West Bank, said the changes would "correct a historic injustice and strengthen Israeli sovereignty in this area".

Israel's planning authority meanwhile published on Sunday its agenda for a June 26 meeting, in which it is due to advance plans for the construction of over 4,500 new units in the West Bank.

The US State Department said it was "deeply troubled" by the announcement, and that it was "similarly concerned" by proposed changes to the settlement authorization process.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War. The territory is home to around 2.9 million Palestinians, as well as over 500,000 Jewish settlers.




AFP
 

Middle East News

UN

Warn

Israel

Relaxing

Settlement

Procedures

LBCI Next
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank raid
Algeria court increases prison term for prominent media boss: watchdog
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-15

IMF warns 'uncertainty' over Israel reforms may harm growth

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-12

Lebanese government calls for UN pressure on Israel's violations of the Blue Line

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-12

PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:52

France pledges financial aid to Tunisia to curb migrant flows

LBCI
Middle East News
13:44

Iran accuses 20 countries of fomenting Amini protests

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments

LBCI
Middle East News
10:23

Top Palestinian militants hold talks in Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-09

Former Wall Street exec named head of Turkey central bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More