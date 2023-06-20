News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with China's CNPC: minister
Middle East News
2023-06-20 | 06:43
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with China's CNPC: minister
Qatar has agreed to supply the China National Petroleum Corporation with natural gas for 27 years, the Gulf country's energy minister said on Tuesday.
Qatar will supply four million tons a year, said Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi, QatarEnergy's CEO, seven months after a deal with the same terms was struck with China's Sinopec.
"Qatar will supply four million tons annually of natural gas from the North Field East Expansion Project to China over a period of 27 years," Kaabi told a signing ceremony in Doha.
"This will become the second LNG (liquefied natural gas) sale and purchase agreement to China within the North Field East Expansion Project."
The two deals are the longest seen in the liquefied gas industry.
By expanding the exploitation of North Field, which has the world's biggest natural gas reserves and extends under the Gulf into Iranian territory, Qatar is raising its LNG production by 60 percent-plus to 126 million tons a year by 2027.
Asian countries led by China, Japan and South Korea are the main market for Qatar's gas, which has been increasingly sought by European countries since Russia's invasion of Ukraine early last year.
AFP
Middle East News
Qatar
Sign
Gas
Supply
Deal
China
CNPC
Minister
Next
Afghan Taliban carry out second public execution since takeover
Iran exiled opposition furious after Paris police block rally
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:53
Lahoud and Abou Haidar sign a contract to participate in Expo Qatar 2023
Lebanon Economy
05:53
Lahoud and Abou Haidar sign a contract to participate in Expo Qatar 2023
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:42
Iranian Foreign Minister explores options for US engagement in Oman and Qatar
News Bulletin Reports
09:42
Iranian Foreign Minister explores options for US engagement in Oman and Qatar
0
World News
2023-06-19
Kenya and EU sign trade deal at ceremony in Nairobi
World News
2023-06-19
Kenya and EU sign trade deal at ceremony in Nairobi
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Minister Halabi and British Council sign Memorandum of Understanding for education reforms in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Minister Halabi and British Council sign Memorandum of Understanding for education reforms in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:48
Erdogan ally points to 'painful' rate hike
Middle East News
07:48
Erdogan ally points to 'painful' rate hike
0
Middle East News
06:57
Afghan Taliban carry out second public execution since takeover
Middle East News
06:57
Afghan Taliban carry out second public execution since takeover
0
Middle East News
05:34
Iran exiled opposition furious after Paris police block rally
Middle East News
05:34
Iran exiled opposition furious after Paris police block rally
0
Middle East News
03:05
In fire-hit Greece, Greens struggle to be heard
Middle East News
03:05
In fire-hit Greece, Greens struggle to be heard
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-13
Ministry of Health launches new app to address drug price discrepancies
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12
Reddit groups go silent in AI-linked fee clash
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12
Reddit groups go silent in AI-linked fee clash
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-19
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
Lebanon News
2023-06-19
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:42
Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:42
Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon
2
Middle East News
12:15
Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments
Middle East News
12:15
Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
News Bulletin Reports
09:36
Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions
4
Press Highlights
01:50
Parliament may witness unprecedented move by opposition MPs
Press Highlights
01:50
Parliament may witness unprecedented move by opposition MPs
5
Lebanon News
11:37
Lebanese Ministers strengthen coordination for consumer
Lebanon News
11:37
Lebanese Ministers strengthen coordination for consumer
6
Press Highlights
00:34
Will Le Drian present new roadmap for the Lebanese presidency?
Press Highlights
00:34
Will Le Drian present new roadmap for the Lebanese presidency?
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha
8
Lebanon Economy
08:16
UNICEF: Lebanon crisis pushing families to breaking point
Lebanon Economy
08:16
UNICEF: Lebanon crisis pushing families to breaking point
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More