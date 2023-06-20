Afghan Taliban carry out second public execution since takeover

Middle East News
2023-06-20 | 06:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Afghan Taliban carry out second public execution since takeover
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Afghan Taliban carry out second public execution since takeover

A convicted murderer was shot dead Tuesday in the grounds of a mosque in provincial Afghanistan, officials said, the second public execution since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

"He was executed in public in the town of Sultan Ghazi Baba, center of Laghman province, so that he could suffer and become a lesson for others," said a statement from provincial information officers.

Although public executions were common during the Taliban's first rule from 1996 to 2001, the only other one they have carried out since returning to power was in December last year in Farah province.

There have been regular public floggings for other crimes, however, including theft, adultery and alcohol consumption.

Officials named the murderer as "Ajmal, son of Naseem", adding he had killed five people.

An official at the provincial information and culture department told AFP around 2,000 people watched the execution -- including relatives of Ajmal's victims -- and that the sentence and execution were carried out in accordance with sharia law.

Afghanistan's Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhunzada last year ordered judges to fully implement all aspects of sharia -- including qisas punishment, which equates to "an eye-for-an-eye".

"I saw the criminal being executed for qisas after the victim's family did not forgive him," a witness to Tuesday's execution told AFP.

"He was shot, if I didn't count it wrong, six times. I could not see if he was dead or not, but he was later taken by ambulance," said the witness, who asked not to be named.

A provincial official said Ajmal was shot with an AK-47 by an executioner rather than a relative of the victims, which qisas allows.

In the execution carried out in Farah in December, the father of the murder victim pulled the trigger himself on his son's killer.

"For such crimes it is good that people should see and always have the fear before doing such inhuman acts," Tuesday's witness told AFP.

"There was a lot of fear. It was very emotional. We are not used to such things."

In a statement, Afghanistan's Supreme Court said all avenues of appeal had been exhausted in Ajmal's case, and the final decision to carry out the execution was made by the Supreme Leader.

"Extraordinary research was done by the Supreme Leader and it was discussed with the scholars in a big gathering," the statement said.

"At the end, the order of qisas for the murderer was approved and the order of implementation of qisas was given."

It said Ajmal had killed five people "in two phases". He shot dead four people at a house in Laghman province, before killing another man elsewhere.

It was not clear when the murders happened.




AFP
 

Middle East News

Afghanistan

Taliban

Second

Public

Execution

Takeover

LBCI Next
Erdogan ally points to 'painful' rate hike
Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with China's CNPC: minister
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:41

Qatar inks second long-term gas supply deal with China

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Public Security announces passports with no prior appointment are now available within 30 days

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-19

Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-19

Afghanistan's 'gender apartheid' should be international crime: UN expert

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:50

Saudi Arabia's Landmark Bid to Host Expo 2030 in Riyadh: An Epic Unveiling at BIE General Assembly in Paris

LBCI
Middle East News
07:48

Erdogan ally points to 'painful' rate hike

LBCI
Middle East News
06:43

Qatar signs 27-year gas supply deal with China's CNPC: minister

LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

Iran exiled opposition furious after Paris police block rally

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:13

France to shut down climate NGO after protest violence

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

The Democratic Gathering Bloc endorses Jihad Azour's presidential candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:42

Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More