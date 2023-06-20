Saudi Arabia's Landmark Bid to Host Expo 2030 in Riyadh: An Epic Unveiling at BIE General Assembly in Paris

In a historic move that could redefine its global image, Saudi Arabia presented its bid to host the World Expo 2030 in the capital city, Riyadh. The announcement was made during the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) General Assembly in Paris, signaling Saudi Arabia's desire to establish itself as a beacon of innovation, unity, sustainability, and inclusivity on the global stage.

The Saudi Arabian delegation, led by the Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, presented an impressive suite of plans and ambitions for the Expo 2030 bid. The team was a diverse ensemble of the country's top minds, from the CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Ibrahim Al-Sultan, to the Director of Landscape Architecture Lamia al-Muhanna, Senior Director of Creative Arts, Architect Nouf al-Moneef, Minister of Investment Khalid al-Falih, and Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the US, Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud.

At the heart of their presentations was a bold commitment to delivering an Expo that is "built by the world, for the world," signifying Saudi Arabia's intention to create a shared experience that transcends national boundaries and fosters global unity.

In a remarkable presentation at the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) General Assembly in Paris, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan began by expressing his gratitude to the General Assembly president and the BIE Secretariat for their dedicated efforts.

Riyadh as the Ideal Expo 2030 Venue

Prince Faisal highlighted Saudi Arabia's unique global position, connecting north to south and east to west, implying the significance extended beyond mere geography. He stated, "A central aspect of the kingdom's foreign policy is to capitalize on our expanding global partnerships and employ our global position towards enhancing cooperation and collective action."

Saudi Arabia's active engagement in regional and international organizations and its status as one of the world's largest donors and providers of humanitarian and development assistance were emphasized as evidence of the Kingdom's commitment to global cooperation.

Linking Saudi Arabia's Expo 2030 bid to Vision 2030, a national strategic framework led by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister expressed the country's ambition to create a prosperous and sustainable future.

"Expo 2030 represents an opportunity to reinforce action on globally impactful projects and to collaborate on global solutions to our shared challenges through innovation, sustainability, and inclusiveness," said Prince Faisal.

Underlining Saudi Arabia's commitment to inclusivity, Prince Faisal announced a $343 million facilities package designed to assist 100 eligible countries in areas like pavilion construction, maintenance technologies, travel events, and more.

"We will also be developing further programs of support together with our leading private sector companies. This reflects our commitment to a truly inclusive world expo," he added.

Describing Riyadh as a vibrant, cosmopolitan city with a population of over 7 million people, 48% of whom are non-Saudis from more than 100 countries, Prince Faisal emphasized the city's ability to deliver an unprecedented Expo experience.

Prince Faisal concluded his speech by expressing gratitude to countries that have expressed their support and looking forward to a successful bid. He then passed the floor to his colleague, His Excellency Ibrahim Al-Sultan, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, who was set to discuss Riyadh's readiness to host the transformative Expo.

Ibrahim Al-Sultan Highlights Riyadh's Readiness for Expo 2030

In a resonant follow-up to Prince Faisal's opening address, Ibrahim Al-Sultan, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, confidently affirmed that Riyadh is ready to host Expo 2030.

"Thank you, Your Highness for laying out the kingdom's commitment to deliver an expo that serves the world," Al-Sultan began, addressing the delegates at the BIE General Assembly in Paris. He emphasized that the kingdom's Expo 2030 efforts will be "built by the world, for the world."

Al-Sultan revealed that plans for Expo 2030 were already in progress, with an intention to complete ahead of schedule. He announced, "We are ready to fast-track the registration process. The land for the expo site is ready. I can guarantee that by February 2028, participants' parcels will be available. The expo village will be ready."

Showcasing Riyadh's experience in delivering world-class projects and partnerships with international companies, Al-Sultan cited the Riyadh Metro as an example of the city's commitment to excellence. He added that Riyadh is on its way to becoming a top 10 urban economy and a global hub for finance, commerce, sports, and entertainment.

Al-Sultan underscored the strategic location of the expo site, just minutes away from the iconic King Salman International Airport. This airport is expected to accommodate more than 120 million visitors in 2030. Delegates were invited to envision the stunning architecture, ancient culture, and virtual reality they would encounter in Riyadh's cityscape.

In closing, Al-Sultan expressed confidence in Riyadh's ability to deliver an "unprecedented world expo" and introduced his colleague, Lamia Al-Muhanna, to elaborate on the Expo Master Plan.

Lamia Al-Muhanna Presents the Expo 2030 Master Plan

Lamia Al-Muhanna, Director of Landscape Architecture at the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, expounded on the Expo 2030 Master Plan. She promised the most accessible, collaborative, and sustainable expo ever held, emphasizing the unparalleled experience they plan to offer.

Al-Muhanna detailed the proposed visitor experience, including pre-departure services and diverse travel offerings. Upon arrival at King Salman International Airport, visitors will have a smooth customs process and quick metro transport to the expo site.

"The expo site itself combines natural, traditional, and modern features. Our Master Plan is centered around a Wadi or Green Valley, around which a loop of nations will feature every country's vibrant pavilion," she explained.

The Expo 2030 Master Plan, according to Al-Muhanna, will ensure full, equal, and meaningful participation from all countries, with a wide selection of pavilion types and sizes. All participants will be able to fully realize their priorities and develop meaningful exhibitions under the Expo's theme and sub-themes.

As part of their commitment to sustainability, the Saudi organizers will help 100 qualifying countries create a second life for pavilions, transforming them into schools, clinics, and research centers in their home countries.

"Dedicated cultural venues will allow every country to organize their own national day shows and celebrations," Al-Muhanna added. She highlighted the rich cultural, culinary, and professional development opportunities available at their pavilion and their plans to launch a participants' lab at EXPO Osaka 2025.

Nouf Al-Moneef Sets Out Sustainability Goals for Expo 2030

Architect Nouf Al-Moneef, Senior Director of Creative Arts at the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, presented a comprehensive plan to prioritize sustainability at Expo 2030. She revealed an ambitious aim to make it the first carbon-negative expo ever.

Al-Moneef shared that the expo site would be powered by clean energy, particularly solar power, capitalizing on the kingdom's abundant resource. She added, "We are developing strict resource efficiency standards and detailed strategies to promote biodiversity, eliminate food waste, and ensure green waste management and recycling."

Emphasizing Riyadh's commitment to international standards, Al-Moneef assured that the highest benchmarks for mobility, accessibility, and labor rights would be adhered to. The plans also include support for multi-stakeholder partnerships that advance sustainable development goals.

Al-Moneef unveiled the concept of a unique landmark. "If the surface of the Earth was equally divided among all human beings, we would each be responsible for 238 square meters. Our landmark is exactly that size," she explained. This symbolic structure will feature 195 pillars, representing the equality of nations and our shared responsibility for the planet and its inhabitants.

The landmark, she added, would outlive the expo, serving as a beacon for foresight, commitment, and action towards a shared future.

Al-Moneef concluded her speech by offering a tantalizing glimpse into what Expo 2030 might look like, paving the way for Khaled Al-Faleh, Minister of Investment, to discuss how the opportunities of the Expo would be shared with the world.

Khalid Al-Falih Outlines Investment Opportunities in Expo 2030

Khalid Al-Falih, the Minister of Investment, discussed how the upcoming Expo 2030, set to take place in Riyadh, could bring widespread benefits, not just within the Kingdom, but across the world.

Al-Falih emphasized the significance of the national investment and project landscape, which he described as "literally limitless". He stated, "Under the leadership of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and as part of Vision 2030, we're targeting investments of more than 3.3 trillion US dollars in the kingdom by the end of this decade, of which over 30% will be in the city of Riyadh alone."

The minister outlined plans for a dedicated procurement hub – a one-stop shop for businesses participating in designing and building expo-related projects. He also announced the launch of a "global investment lab", which will be an innovation hub for all countries and a significant enabler for businesses and entrepreneurs.

Finally, Al-Falih touched on the expo's impact on sustainability. He affirmed that Expo 2030 Riyadh would coincide with the delivery of the Kingdom's bold vision and the target date for the Sustainable Development Goals. He said, "Riyadh is already at the very heart of many sustainability initiatives for the city, for the kingdom, and indeed for the region as a whole. We will bring our array of experiences, resources, and networks to our global investment lab and to Expo C3 to promote green growth."

As his speech concluded, Al Falih invited countries, young people full of hope, dreamers, thinkers, innovators, and entrepreneurs worldwide to be an integral part of this transformative journey, promising them a world of opportunities at Expo 2030 Riyadh.

Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud Pitches for Saudi Arabia to Host Expo 2030

Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States, addressed the World Expo delegates with a compelling summary of Saudi Arabia's bid to host the World Expo in 2030. She emphasized Saudi Arabia's unique blend of cultural heritage, natural wonders, and modern amenities, and highlighted the hospitable nature of the people.

The ambassador expressed Saudi Arabia's commitment to creating the greatest Expo in history, emphasizing the transformative projects the country has undertaken. She pointed out that these projects were not executed alone but in partnership with companies worldwide.

Princess Reema highlighted the country's passion for tourism and commitment to sustainable practices. She affirmed that tourism could be a force for good in the world as it educates, connects, and builds bridges of cultural understanding.

The ambassador noted the accelerated pace of change in Saudi Arabia, with more changes in the last eight years than in the previous 80. She invited the delegates to be part of the ongoing narrative of change leading up to 2030.

Princess Reema projected that Saudi Arabia would welcome over 100 million visitors in 2030, including at least 40 million at the Expo. She underscored the country's strategy of deploying new technologies and a special Expo visa to create an accessible and inclusive entrance for all visitors.

Lastly, Princess Reema drew attention to the youthful demographic of Saudi Arabia, stating that 63% of the population is under the age of 30. She emphasized the eagerness of the country's young population to connect with the world and invited the delegates to engage with them.