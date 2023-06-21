Iran ups diplomacy to ease isolation and project strength

Middle East News
2023-06-21 | 03:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran ups diplomacy to ease isolation and project strength
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Iran ups diplomacy to ease isolation and project strength

Since the start of the year, Iran has intensified its diplomatic activity, engaging with friends and foes alike as it seeks to reduce its isolation, improve its economy and project strength.

Iran's ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi has led the way, swinging through China, Syria and Venezuela, hosting Saudi Arabia's top diplomat, and reaching out to other long-time regional rivals such as Egypt.

And this week his foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, has travelled to Oman, the mediator in indirect talks between Iran and its sworn enemy the United States over its suspect nuclear programme and a possible prisoner swap.

Sanam Vakil, director of Chatham House's Middle East and North Africa programme, said Iran was seeking to show it can overcome its adversaries.

Iran is "looking to show that despite sanctions and domestic protests it continues to weather the storm by bolstering stronger international economic and foreign ties", she said.

"These links... aim to increase economic connectivity and boost internal morale." 

At stake are "agreements focused on easing tensions through the de-escalation of Iran's nuclear programme and release of US prisoners" held in Iran, said Diako Hosseini, a Tehran-based foreign policy analyst.

Iran hopes such agreements would allow it to revive an economy battered by sanctions, rampant inflation and record depreciation of the rial against the dollar.

- 'Policy of openness' -

In 2018 under then president Donald Trump, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the landmark Iran nuclear deal and imposed waves of sanctions on the Islamic republic.

The punitive measures remain in place and are considered a strong deterrent for any foreign companies weighing up investments in Iran, regardless of their nationality.

Any indication of a thaw in relations would therefore be viewed favourably by Arab countries, especially those of the Gulf, which are seeking to ease tensions fuelled in recent years by the conflicts in Yemen and Syria.

This desire was one of the main drivers of the China-brokered normalisation of relations in March between Iran and Saudi Arabia after seven years of hostility.

Since then, Iran has sought to cement or restore ties with other Arab countries including Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Tehran says its "policy of openness" has contributed to a de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East, even if the risk of an armed confrontation is still high with Israel, the Islamic republic's arch-enemy.

"Only the enemies of Islam, led by the Zionist regime (Israel), are upset by the progress of cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia," Raisi said last week when he received the Saudi foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

- 'New world order' -

At the same time, a certain detente is emerging with European countries after months of simmering tensions since nationwide protests erupted in Iran over the September death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, after her arrest for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

In recent weeks, Iran has released six Europeans it was holding and has held nuclear talks with Britain, France and Germany, the three European signatories to the landmark 2015 agreement.

But a bone of contention remains between Iran and Western countries that accuse Tehran of supplying drones to Moscow and helping it build a factory to manufacture them, which the Islamic republic denies.

Iran is also courting China, which Raisi visited in February for the first such trip in 20 years. Tehran expects to attract significant Chinese investment, the level of which remains low despite promises made in recent years.

Presenting itself as one of the pillars of the "new world order", the Islamic republic also wants to extend its influence into Southeast Asia, Africa and Central America.

Following a trip to Indonesia, Raisi last week visited Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba -- where he denounced "the imperialist powers" led by the United States.

The analyst Hosseini believes Iran "is turning to countries that are not considered in the western bloc... to show that the West's influence on Iran and its economy is not major".

Iran also hopes to be quickly accepted into two organisations that exclude Western countries: the BRICS grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa; and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which brings together China, Russia and several Central Asian countries.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Diplomacy

President Ebrahim Raisi

China

Syria

Venezuela

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

LBCI Next
Tunisia train derailment kills two, injures 34
Saudi Arabia's Landmark Bid to Host Expo 2030 in Riyadh: An Epic Unveiling at BIE General Assembly in Paris
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-18

Iran, Saudi Arabia move further toward reconciliation

LBCI
World News
2023-06-11

Unleashing the power of collaboration: Saudi Arabia paves way for Arab-China economic integration

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-14

​Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-05

From diplomacy to tourism: Syria and UAE's growing partnership

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:58

Raids, executions as Saudi Arabia wages war on drugs

LBCI
Middle East News
05:22

Tunisia train derailment kills two, injures 34

LBCI
Middle East News
10:50

Saudi Arabia's Landmark Bid to Host Expo 2030 in Riyadh: An Epic Unveiling at BIE General Assembly in Paris

LBCI
Middle East News
07:48

Erdogan ally points to 'painful' rate hike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:43

Kenya minister under fire over diatribe against media group

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:08

French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus

LBCI
World News
2023-06-10

French court sentences man to 18 years for burning alive pregnant teenager

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-01

Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:16

UNICEF: Lebanon crisis pushing families to breaking point

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Public Security announces passports with no prior appointment are now available within 30 days

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:08

French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:04

The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:05

Expo Qatar 2023: A turning point for Lebanon's struggling agricultural sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

Berri: Consensus and dialogue are necessary to overcome political crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More