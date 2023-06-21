News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tunisia train derailment kills two, injures 34
Middle East News
2023-06-21 | 05:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tunisia train derailment kills two, injures 34
Two people were killed and 34 injured when an overnight passenger train careered off the tracks and overturned in eastern Tunisia on Wednesday, the state-owned SNCFT rail company said.
The accident occurred shortly after midnight (2300 GMT) when a train operating between Tunis and the southern city of Gabes derailed near Msaken, a town about 150 kilometers (95 miles) from the capital.
The driver and a passenger were killed while 34 other passengers were injured, the SNCFT said.
"An investigation has been opened to clarify the circumstances and causes of the accident and to determine who was responsible," it added.
The accident comes 15 months after a collision between two trains in the south of the capital injured around 100 people.
In December 2016, five people were killed and more than 50 injured in the same area when a train and a public bus collided.
Blamed on faulty infrastructure, the accident prompted the sacking of the SNCFT's then chief executive.
In June 2015, Tunisia experienced one of the worst rail accidents in its recent history when 18 people died in a crash between a train and a truck at El Fahes, about 60 kilometers south of Tunis.
The collision was caused by a signaling fault at a level crossing.
AFP
Middle East News
Tunisia
Train
Derailment
Kill
Injure
Incident
Death
Next
Raids, executions as Saudi Arabia wages war on drugs
Iran ups diplomacy to ease isolation and project strength
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-06-14
Iran sentences man to death for killing ayatollah
Middle East News
2023-06-14
Iran sentences man to death for killing ayatollah
0
World News
2023-06-14
Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range
World News
2023-06-14
Two killed in shooting at Japan army training range
0
World News
2023-06-13
UK PM Sunak calls Nottingham deaths 'shocking incident'
World News
2023-06-13
UK PM Sunak calls Nottingham deaths 'shocking incident'
0
World News
01:42
Ex-Australia PM feared Macron would 'kill' nuclear sub deal: book
World News
01:42
Ex-Australia PM feared Macron would 'kill' nuclear sub deal: book
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:12
15 dead in Iran after drinking bootleg booze: state media
Middle East News
08:12
15 dead in Iran after drinking bootleg booze: state media
0
Middle East News
07:53
Iraq to launch indictments over torture under past government
Middle East News
07:53
Iraq to launch indictments over torture under past government
0
Middle East News
06:33
Iran top diplomat in Oman on second leg of Gulf tour
Middle East News
06:33
Iran top diplomat in Oman on second leg of Gulf tour
0
Middle East News
05:58
Raids, executions as Saudi Arabia wages war on drugs
Middle East News
05:58
Raids, executions as Saudi Arabia wages war on drugs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Beirut Municipality issues hotline to conduct building safety measures
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Beirut Municipality issues hotline to conduct building safety measures
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-31
Governor Salameh's Court Visit: A Continuing Legal Saga Unfolds
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-31
Governor Salameh's Court Visit: A Continuing Legal Saga Unfolds
0
Lebanon News
08:49
French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election
Lebanon News
08:49
French president's special envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian arrives in Beirut for crucial meetings on presidential election
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
2
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
3
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
5
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
6
Lebanon News
04:10
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name
Lebanon News
04:10
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name
7
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision
8
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More