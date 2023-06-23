UN warns of press freedom crackdown in Tunisia

Middle East News
2023-06-23 | 08:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN warns of press freedom crackdown in Tunisia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UN warns of press freedom crackdown in Tunisia

The United Nations voiced deep concern Friday that the crackdown on freedoms in Tunisia was now targeting journalists, as it urged the Tunisian authorities to change course.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk said vague legislation was being used to criminalize independent journalism and stifle criticism of the authorities.

"It is troubling to see Tunisia, a country that once held so much hope, regressing and losing the human rights gains of the last decade," he said in a statement.

"The crackdown earlier this year against judges, politicians, labor leaders, business people and civil society actors has now spread to target independent journalists, who are increasingly being harassed and stopped from doing their work.

"I urge Tunisia to change course."

A spokeswoman said Tunis has accepted in principle Turk's request for a visit to the North African country, but a date has yet to be arranged.

Over the last three months, the Tunisian authorities have on five occasions used vaguely-worded legislation to question, arrest and convict six journalists, Turk's OHCHR office said.

Since July 2021, the UN Human Rights Office in Tunisia has documented 21 cases of alleged human rights violations against journalists, including prosecutions before civilian and military courts.

"There are grounds to believe that these prosecutions were initiated to counter public criticism against the president of the republic or the authorities," an OHCHR spokeswoman said.

Zied El Heni, 59, a Tunisian journalist arrested after criticizing a law that criminalizes insulting the head of state was released on Thursday.

Non-governmental organizations have reported a decline in press freedom in Tunisia since President Kais Saied launched a power grab in July 2021.

In May, journalists staged a protest to denounce the Tunisian government's "repressive" policy, which they say uses the judicial system to intimidate and subjugate the media.

Turk urged the Tunisian authorities to respect due process and fair trial standards in all proceedings, stop trying civilians before military courts, and release all those detained for exercising their right to seek, receive and impart information.



AFP
 

Middle East News

UN

Warn

Press

Freedom

Crackdown

Tunisia

LBCI Next
UN convoy crosses from Syria regime areas to rebel-held Idlib
280 Pakistan families fear relatives died in boat disaster off Greece
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-22

Tunisia frees journalist held after criticizing penal code

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-21

Tunisia train derailment kills two, injures 34

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-19

France pledges financial aid to Tunisia to curb migrant flows

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-19

UN warns against Israel relaxing settlement procedures

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:47

UN convoy crosses from Syria regime areas to rebel-held Idlib

LBCI
World News
07:24

280 Pakistan families fear relatives died in boat disaster off Greece

LBCI
Middle East News
06:12

Cyprus saves 45 Syrian migrants from boats in distress

LBCI
Middle East News
03:16

Millions head to Mecca for huge hajj in Saudi heat

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

MP Michel Douaihy announces roadmap for the presidential process

LBCI
World News
07:45

Kremlin dismisses Macron warning over Russia's role in Africa

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-22

Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:54

The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Kataeb Party presents roadmap for Lebanon’s 'restoration' during meeting with Le Drian

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More