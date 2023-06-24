Cyprus arrests two in new people smuggling operation

Middle East News
2023-06-24 | 08:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Cyprus arrests two in new people smuggling operation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Cyprus arrests two in new people smuggling operation

Two Syrian men were remanded in police custody Saturday for suspected people smuggling after 16 Syrian migrants were rescued after their rubber boat sank off Cyprus, authorities said.

It was the second such incident in as many days.

Police said the suspects, aged 45 and 46, would remain in custody for four days while the investigation continues.

Authorities said they had received information that a boat was in distress 12 nautical miles off the island's southeastern tip at Cape Greco, near the tourist resort of Ayia Napa, on Friday.

Marine police rescued the migrants who were aboard the craft and brought them safely to shore after their boat took on water and sank, the search and rescue center said.

Police said the migrants are in good health and were taken to a migrant reception center outside the capital Nicosia.

Friday's incident was the second day in a row that Cyprus emergency services rescue migrants at sea in the Capo Greco area which is about 160 kilometers (100 miles) west of Syria.

Those rescued on Thursday evening were 18 irregular migrants on a wooden boat and another 27 aboard an inflatable craft. They had also come from war-torn Syria.

The eastern Mediterranean island's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said it had brought ashore 29 men, five women and 11 children who had been afloat off Cape Greco.

Two people, aged 20 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of navigating the two boats.

Cypriot authorities say there has been a rise in migrants arriving by boat, with a 60 percent increase recorded in the first five months of 2023 compared with last year.

They say most migrants arriving on boats set out from the port of Tartus in Syria, which has been ravaged more than a decade of war, although fighting has subsided since 2020.

Cyprus last year registered the European Union's highest number of first-time asylum applicants per capita.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Cyprus

Arrests

Smuggling

Operation

Morocco postpones meeting of Arab allies of Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-23

Cyprus saves 45 Syrian migrants from boats in distress

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-22

Suspected people-smuggling mastermind from Egypt held in UK

LBCI
World News
2023-06-20

Indonesia arrests nearly 500 human trafficking suspects in crackdown

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Uganda arrests 20 'collaborators' over horrific school massacre

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:50

Morocco postpones meeting of Arab allies of Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:19

Breakthroughs expected: A new era for Gulf-Iran relations

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-23

UN convoy crosses from Syria regime areas to rebel-held Idlib

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-23

UN warns of press freedom crackdown in Tunisia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-12

Lebanon records radical decline in press freedom index: Reporters Without Borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03

Powerless against thieves: Infrastructure theft increases in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
06:09

Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action

LBCI
Sports News
08:01

Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:11

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Qab Elias: A picturesque gem in Lebanon's enchanting Zahle District

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

French Presidential Envoy's visit to Lebanon: A 'stalling' mission or a step forward?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:44

Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Samir Geagea, MP Ashraf Rifi discuss French envoy's visit and political outlook

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More