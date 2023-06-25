News
Huge crowds circle Kaaba as hajj begins in Saudi heat
Middle East News
2023-06-25 | 01:07
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Huge crowds circle Kaaba as hajj begins in Saudi heat
Vast crowds of robed pilgrims made solemn circles around the Kaaba, the black cube at Mecca's Grand Mosque, on Sunday as the biggest hajj pilgrimage in years began in the heat of the Saudi summer.
Islam's holiest site is expected to host more than two million worshippers from 160 countries during the annual rites that could break attendance records, with 1.6 million foreigners already arrived by Friday evening.
The hajj began early on Sunday with the "tawaf" -- the circumambulation of the Kaaba, the large cubic structure draped in black cloth with gold trimmings that millions of Muslims pray towards every day.
"I am living the most beautiful days of my life," said Abdel-Azim, a 65-year-old Egyptian as he performed the ritual.
"The dream has come true," said the retiree, who saved up for 20 years to pay the $6,000 fee to take part.
The hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once.
A series of rites are completed over four days in Mecca and its surroundings in the west of oil-rich Saudi Arabia.
On Sunday night, pilgrims will start moving to Mina, about five kilometers (three miles) from the Grand Mosque, ahead of the hajj's climax at Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have delivered his final sermon.
Outside the Grand Mosque, thousands prayed on colorful carpets that adorned the pavement, with male pilgrims wearing a simple white robe. The area was dotted with ambulances, mobile clinics and fire trucks.
The hajj poses a considerable security challenge and has seen several disasters over the years, including a 2015 stampede that killed up to 2,300 people.
There have been no major incidents since, and catastrophe was the last thing on pilgrims' minds.
"I cannot describe my feelings," said 25-year-old Indonesian student Yusuf Burhan.
"This is a great blessing. I never imagined that I would perform the hajj this year."
This year's summer timing for the hajj, which follows the lunar calendar, will test the endurance of worshippers during the mostly outdoor ritual.
Carrying white umbrellas to protect themselves from the scorching sun, policemen in the mountainous city have conducted foot patrols and set up checkpoints to inspect hajj permits.
Others splashed water on pilgrims as temperatures climbed towards 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).
Inside the Grand Mosque, thousands of paramedics stood on standby. Saudi authorities said more than 32,000 health workers will be on hand to help fend off heatstroke, dehydration and exhaustion.
The hajj, with its hefty fees, makes billions of dollars a year for the world's biggest oil exporter, which is trying to diversify its economy beyond fossil fuels.
This year's will be the biggest since 2019, when about 2.5 million people took part. Only 10,000 were allowed in 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, rising to nearly 59,000 in 2021. Last year's cap of one million has been removed.
Saudi businessman Samir Al-Zafni said all his hotels in Mecca and Madinah are at full capacity until the first week of July.
"This year there is not a single vacant bed in our group of 67 hotels," he told AFP from his office.
The hajj also demonstrates social reforms in the deeply conservative country. This year's pilgrimage will be the biggest since Saudi Arabia scrapped rules in 2021 that banned women who weren't accompanied by a male relative.
Leaving the Grand Mosque after evening prayers on Friday, Ramot Ali from Niger struggled to describe the feeling of performing hajj for the first time.
"I am very happy," she said.
AFP
Middle East News
Crowds
Circle
Kaaba
Hajj
Saudi Arabia
Heat
Cyprus arrests two in new people smuggling operation
Previous
Middle East News
2023-06-23
Millions head to Mecca for huge hajj in Saudi heat
Middle East News
2023-06-23
Millions head to Mecca for huge hajj in Saudi heat
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-22
Grand Mufti Derian travels to Saudi Arabia for Hajj
Lebanon News
2023-06-22
Grand Mufti Derian travels to Saudi Arabia for Hajj
0
World News
2023-06-23
France estimates up to 35,000 summer heat deaths since 2014
World News
2023-06-23
France estimates up to 35,000 summer heat deaths since 2014
0
Middle East News
2023-06-21
Raids, executions as Saudi Arabia wages war on drugs
Middle East News
2023-06-21
Raids, executions as Saudi Arabia wages war on drugs
Middle East News
08:46
Cyprus arrests two in new people smuggling operation
Middle East News
08:46
Cyprus arrests two in new people smuggling operation
0
Middle East News
2023-06-23
Morocco postpones meeting of Arab allies of Israel
Middle East News
2023-06-23
Morocco postpones meeting of Arab allies of Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-23
Breakthroughs expected: A new era for Gulf-Iran relations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-23
Breakthroughs expected: A new era for Gulf-Iran relations
0
Middle East News
2023-06-23
UN convoy crosses from Syria regime areas to rebel-held Idlib
Middle East News
2023-06-23
UN convoy crosses from Syria regime areas to rebel-held Idlib
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-22
MP Abdallah to LBCI: The required solution for Lebanon is a Lebanese settlement
Lebanon News
2023-04-22
MP Abdallah to LBCI: The required solution for Lebanon is a Lebanese settlement
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-16
US delivers three brand-new Huey II helicopters worth $24 mln to LAF
Lebanon News
2022-12-16
US delivers three brand-new Huey II helicopters worth $24 mln to LAF
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-22
The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea
Lebanon News
2023-06-22
The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
1
Sports News
06:09
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
Sports News
06:09
Lebanon vs Slovenia U19 World Cup Basketball match is underway. Rush over to LB2 at www.lbcgroup.tv to catch the live action
2
Sports News
08:01
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
Sports News
08:01
Lebanon shows promise despite 74-58 setback against Slovenia in FIBA U19 World Cup
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank
4
Press Highlights
00:45
Political disputes and electoral hopes: Parties await French envoy's return
Press Highlights
00:45
Political disputes and electoral hopes: Parties await French envoy's return
5
Lebanon News
08:10
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
Lebanon News
08:10
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
6
Lebanon Economy
04:10
Lebanon's Central Bank to issue circular reinforcing anti-money laundering measures
Lebanon Economy
04:10
Lebanon's Central Bank to issue circular reinforcing anti-money laundering measures
7
Middle East News
08:46
Cyprus arrests two in new people smuggling operation
Middle East News
08:46
Cyprus arrests two in new people smuggling operation
8
World News
01:44
Aircraft used for 'death flights' returns to Argentina
World News
01:44
Aircraft used for 'death flights' returns to Argentina
