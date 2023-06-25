Minister of the Displaced holds discussions with Syrian Interior Minister on refugee return

Caretaker Minister of the Displaced Issam Sharafeddine discussed on Sunday with Syrian Minister of Interior Mohammed al-Rahmoun, ways to enhance cooperation for the return of Syrian refugees.



Al-Rahmoun emphasized that "Syria has provided all the necessary facilitations to secure the return of refugees to their homeland, address their situations at the border centers, and resolve all the problems they face."



For his part, Sharafeddine confirmed that "this visit is a continuation of previous visits and developments, as communication with the Syrian state is a duty and a necessity to take advanced steps in this file.



"It is based on the plan that has been developed and presented to the Council of Ministers in order to facilitate their safe and dignified return," he added.