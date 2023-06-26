Iran's Raisi speaks to Putin, expresses 'full support': Kremlin

Middle East News
2023-06-26 | 07:38
High views
0min
Iran's Raisi speaks to Putin, expresses 'full support': Kremlin

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed his "full support" following the aborted mutiny of a mercenary chief, the Kremlin said.

"The Iranian president expressed full support for the Russian leadership in connection with the June 24 events," the Kremlin said. Putin also received a call from Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who also expressed his backing, the Kremlin said.



AFP
 

