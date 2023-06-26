Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed his "full support" following the aborted mutiny of a mercenary chief, the Kremlin said.



"The Iranian president expressed full support for the Russian leadership in connection with the June 24 events," the Kremlin said. Putin also received a call from Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who also expressed his backing, the Kremlin said.







AFP