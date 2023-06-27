News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ultimate Rush
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel summons Ukraine envoy over pro-Russia accusation
Middle East News
2023-06-27 | 05:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel summons Ukraine envoy over pro-Russia accusation
The Israeli foreign ministry said Tuesday it was summoning the Ukrainian ambassador for a "clarification," after the Ukrainian embassy accused "the current Israeli government" of "a clear pro-Russian position".
"In light of his repeated remarks against Israel's policy, Ukrainian ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk has been summoned for a clarification that will take place at the foreign ministry on July 3," a ministry statement said.
"The Israeli government continues to advance cooperation with Ukraine, as agreed between the countries," the statement said. "The ambassador's conduct is not helpful."
Israel has adopted a cautious approach since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February last year, seeking to maintain neutrality between the warring sides.
It has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine during the conflict but stopped short of delivering weapons.
On Sunday, the Ukrainian embassy charged that "the current Israeli government" had "opted for a path of close cooperation with the Russian Federation".
It noted a "near absence of Israeli humanitarian assistance to Ukraine" and a recent statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel needed to cooperate with Russia to keep up its long-running air campaign against Iranian targets in Syria.
In an interview with the Jerusalem Post, Netanyahu also said that weaponry handed to Ukraine could fall into Iranian hands and be turned against Israel.
"The Israeli leadership, hiding behind verbal demagoguery about their neutrality (albeit no longer concealing it) actively forges relations with the Russian Federation," the Sunday statement said.
"In reality, on the ground, the so called 'neutrality' of the Israel government is a clear pro-Russian position," the Ukranian embassy added.
"We urge Israel government to change its position and to support Ukraine with defensive means, to support freedom and democratic world order."
The embassy's statement, published on its social media platforms, came four days after Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov had a "very productive call" with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant.
"We discussed the current situation on the ground and the perspectives of a project to protect Ukrainians from aerial threats. Iranian drones pose a security threat to both of our countries. We count on Israel's assistance in countering it," Reznikov said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Summon
Ukraine
Envoy
Pro-Russia
Accusation
Next
Pakistan passes law paving way for return of exiled ex-PM
As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:45
Pope's Ukraine peace envoy to visit Moscow Wednesday
World News
06:45
Pope's Ukraine peace envoy to visit Moscow Wednesday
0
World News
04:45
Russia executed 77 civilian detainees in Ukraine: UN
World News
04:45
Russia executed 77 civilian detainees in Ukraine: UN
0
World News
14:41
Ukraine grain deal 'critical' for Africa: UN
World News
14:41
Ukraine grain deal 'critical' for Africa: UN
0
World News
09:12
Sweden announces $35-mn 'summer aid package' for Ukraine
World News
09:12
Sweden announces $35-mn 'summer aid package' for Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:53
Pakistan passes law paving way for return of exiled ex-PM
Middle East News
06:53
Pakistan passes law paving way for return of exiled ex-PM
0
Middle East News
03:51
As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax
Middle East News
03:51
As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax
0
World News
12:18
Dutch arrest two for sending millions to Hamas
World News
12:18
Dutch arrest two for sending millions to Hamas
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-21
Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26
Lebanon News
2023-06-21
Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-13
Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency
Lebanon News
2023-05-13
Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-15
European delegation will start money laundering investigations on Monday
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-15
European delegation will start money laundering investigations on Monday
0
World News
06:16
UK says sending asylum seekers abroad would cost £169,000 per person
World News
06:16
UK says sending asylum seekers abroad would cost £169,000 per person
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
2
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
3
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
5
Lebanon News
08:15
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
Lebanon News
08:15
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
6
Lebanon News
08:38
Enhanced power supply for designated areas in Lebanon, EDL confirms
Lebanon News
08:38
Enhanced power supply for designated areas in Lebanon, EDL confirms
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
8
Lebanon Economy
10:15
Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy
Lebanon Economy
10:15
Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More