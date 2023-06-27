News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pakistan passes law paving way for return of exiled ex-PM
Middle East News
2023-06-27 | 06:53
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Pakistan passes law paving way for return of exiled ex-PM
Pakistan's national assembly has passed legislation limiting how long lawmakers can be disqualified from office, a state spokesman said Tuesday, paving the way for exiled former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's return to politics.
Sharif served as Pakistan's prime minister three times -- the last before being ousted over graft allegations in 2017.
The Supreme Court barred him from politics for life and he was later sentenced to seven years in jail.
In 2019 he was granted medical bail and flew to Britain, where he has remained ever since, continuing to steer the family-run Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party from behind the scenes.
His brother Shehbaz Sharif became prime minister last year, and the country is due to hold fresh general elections no later than October.
On Tuesday, a government spokesman said the acting president had signed into law an amendment which says courts can only disqualify parliamentarians "for a period not exceeding five years".
The spokesman said senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani served as acting president signing the bill on Monday, in the absence of President Arif Alvi who is abroad on the Hajj pilgrimage.
"The ruling PML-N and its coalition partners want to bring Nawaz Sharif back," political analyst Hasan Askari told AFP. "The bill has been passed to achieve this objective."
"Nawaz Sharif will be the main campaigner for PML-N in the next election," he added. "His return will be very helpful for the party politically, but it's not clear whether he himself will contest the election."
Sharif still faces the graft case which saw him sentenced during the tenure of his successor, Imran Khan, who won power pledging to undo the corruption which has historically plagued the country.
But in Pakistan, legal cases which tangle politicians in opposition are regularly wound back once their party regains office.
Shehbaz ousted Khan last April via a no-confidence vote. However, he is at the head of a shaky coalition of parties, while Khan remains widely popular in the countdown to polling.
Khan has been calling for snap elections, but his campaign has become bogged down in dozens of legal cases.
Last month he was briefly arrested on graft charges in Islamabad, sparking deadly unrest during which supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party poured onto the streets and clashed with police.
In the aftermath of his release following three days in custody, PTI has been targeted by a crackdown with thousands of arrests, reports of intimidation and muzzling of the press.
Khan says his party is being suppressed by the government, led by PML-N, and the powerful military establishment.
AFP
Middle East News
Pakistan
Pass
Law
Paving
Way
Return
Exiled
Ex-PM
Next
Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense
Israel summons Ukraine envoy over pro-Russia accusation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
09:38
Pakistan says 102 in military court over ex-PM Khan arrest violence
Middle East News
09:38
Pakistan says 102 in military court over ex-PM Khan arrest violence
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21
New York passes state law to protect doctors prescribing abortion pills
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21
New York passes state law to protect doctors prescribing abortion pills
0
World News
2023-06-19
UK lawmakers set to punish ex-PM Johnson for 'Partygate lies'
World News
2023-06-19
UK lawmakers set to punish ex-PM Johnson for 'Partygate lies'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:20
Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense
World News
09:20
Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense
0
Middle East News
05:18
Israel summons Ukraine envoy over pro-Russia accusation
Middle East News
05:18
Israel summons Ukraine envoy over pro-Russia accusation
0
Middle East News
03:51
As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax
Middle East News
03:51
As temperatures climb, pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat for hajj climax
0
World News
12:18
Dutch arrest two for sending millions to Hamas
World News
12:18
Dutch arrest two for sending millions to Hamas
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08
Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08
Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
0
World News
2023-06-21
Pakistan village mourns 24 feared dead in Greek migrant tragedy
World News
2023-06-21
Pakistan village mourns 24 feared dead in Greek migrant tragedy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
5
Lebanon Economy
10:15
Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy
Lebanon Economy
10:15
Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy
6
Press Highlights
01:25
Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist
Press Highlights
01:25
Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist
7
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections
8
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon's youth will not fall prey to drugs, affirms Minister Mawlawi
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon's youth will not fall prey to drugs, affirms Minister Mawlawi
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More