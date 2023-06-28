Armenia, Turkey leaders hold rare phone talks

Middle East News
2023-06-28 | 08:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Armenia, Turkey leaders hold rare phone talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Armenia, Turkey leaders hold rare phone talks

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday held a rare phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his office said, as the arch foes sought to mend ties.

Armenia and Turkey have never established formal diplomatic relations and their shared border has been closed since the 1990s.

The two countries' ties are strained by World War I-era mass killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire, atrocities Yerevan says amount to genocide.

Pashinyan's office said that the two leaders have exchanged congratulations on Muslim and Christian holidays and "discussed the process of normalisation of bilateral relations".

In early June, Pashinyan travelled to Ankara to attend Erdogan's inauguration. He was among the first world leaders to congratulate Erdogan on his re-election.

In December 2021, the two countries appointed special envoys to help normalise relations -- a year after Armenia lost to Turkey's ally Azerbaijan in a war for control of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan used Turkey's military aid including combat drones to recapture most of the contested territory that had been under ethnic Armenian control since the 1990s.

Last year, Turkey and Armenia resumed their first commercial flights in two years.

In 2009, Ankara and Yerevan signed an agreement to normalise relations, which would have led to the opening up of their shared border.

But Armenia never ratified the deal and in 2018 ditched the process.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan

Turkey

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Azerbaijan

LBCI Next
Israel enlists drones, AI and big data to farm for the future
Iraq seizes 250,000 captagon pills at school building site
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:00

Separatists say 4 Armenian soldiers killed by Azerbaijani fire

LBCI
World News
12:46

US mediates new talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of 'ethnic cleansing' over Karabakh blockade

LBCI
World News
2023-06-23

Russia urges Azerbaijan to unblock access to Karabakh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:51

Israel enlists drones, AI and big data to farm for the future

LBCI
Middle East News
06:46

Iraq seizes 250,000 captagon pills at school building site

LBCI
Middle East News
05:50

Huge crowds 'stone the devil' as fiercely hot hajj winds down

LBCI
Middle East News
12:06

Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat as hajj peaks under fierce sun

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:15

Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21

'Time bomb’: Race to identify health effects of micro plastics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-06

Salameh's term ending soon: Who will be the successor amid financial crisis?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-10

Riad Salameh says he plans to leave after term expires

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon

LBCI
World News
11:41

Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:04

Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:15

Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Lebanese-French Coordination Committee launches in Paris, paving the way for an independent Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:13

Beyond the balance sheets: Alvarez & Marsal's findings on Banque du Liban

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:48

OpenAI’s ChatGPT app can now search the web — but only via Bing

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More