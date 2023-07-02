Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field

Middle East News
2023-07-02 | 09:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field

An energy consortium will build a third undersea pipeline to boost output from the Leviathan natural gas field off the Israeli coast, the companies said Sunday.

The $568 million project was announced by partners NewMed Energy, Chevron Mediterranean Limited and Ratio Energies.

The third subsea pipeline will be laid from the field to an existing production platform located about 10 kilometers (six miles) off the Israeli coastal city of Dor.

It will boost production capacity from about 12 billion cubic meters to nearly 14 billion cubic meters per year, with first gas flows to start in the second half of 2025.

The offshore gas field, the biggest in Israel's Exclusive Economic Zone, is located about 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the port city of Haifa.

Discovered in 2010, the field contains exploitable resources estimated at 605 billion cubic meters of natural gas, according to the US-Israeli consortium.

It supplies the Israeli gas market as well as Jordan and Egypt.

Yossi Abu, CEO of NewMed Energy, said "the third pipeline project is an initial, significant and important step in expanding Leviathan, the energy anchor in the Eastern Mediterranean".

"With demand in export markets soaring, expansion of the production capacity and future liquefaction via a designated liquefaction facility will allow us to supply more natural gas to the local, regional and, very soon, also the global market."

AFP
 

Middle East News

Pipeline

Gas

Israel

LBCI Next
Israeli air strikes hit targets in Syria
Gaza rulers Hamas display weapons for first time
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:50

Israel approves buying 25 new F-35 stealth fighter jets: ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
03:18

Israeli air strikes hit targets in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-28

Israel enlists drones, AI and big data to farm for the future

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28

Zoox begins testing robotaxis on public roads in Las Vegas

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:01

UAE must free critics 'unjustly' jailed in mass trial: Amnesty

LBCI
Middle East News
07:50

Israel approves buying 25 new F-35 stealth fighter jets: ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
03:18

Israeli air strikes hit targets in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-01

Gaza rulers Hamas display weapons for first time

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-06-26

China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-27

Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-15

Details of Qatari initiative in Lebanon and Hezbollah stance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Maronite League denounces tragic incident in Bcharre: Calls for justice and an end to sectarian strife

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:01

Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:05

Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:40

Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Germany to tackle Lebanese crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Lebanese and Iranian Ministers of Labor meet to strengthen cooperation in various fields

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More