News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi summons Swedish ambassador over Koran burning
Middle East News
2023-07-03 | 02:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi summons Swedish ambassador over Koran burning
Saudi Arabia has summoned Sweden's ambassador to denounce a Koran burning outside a Stockholm mosque that sparked a diplomatic backlash across the Muslim world, state media reported early Monday.
The kingdom -- home to the holiest sites in Islam, in Mecca and Medina -- had already condemned Wednesday's incident in which an Iraqi citizen living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, 37, stomped on the Muslim holy book and set several pages alight.
The foreign ministry summoned the ambassador on Sunday to urge Sweden "to stop all actions that directly contradict international efforts seeking to spread the values of tolerance, moderation and rejection of extremism, and undermine the necessary mutual respect for relations between peoples and states", the official Saudi Press Agency reported.
Momika's Koran burning coincided with the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday and the end of the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, triggering widespread anger.
Countries including Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco have also summoned Swedish ambassadors in protest.
Iran said on Sunday it was holding off on sending its new ambassador to Sweden because of the incident.
At an extraordinary meeting on Sunday at its Jeddah headquarters, the Saudi-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation called for collective measures to avoid future Koran burnings.
Swedish police had granted Momika a permit in line with free speech protections, but authorities later said they had opened an investigation over "agitation against an ethnic group", noting that Momika had burnt pages from the Islamic holy book very close to the mosque.
Sweden's government condemned Momika's actions on Sunday, calling them "Islamophobic".
AFP
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Summons
Swedish
Ambassador
Koran
Building
Next
Israeli army kills 4 Palestinians in West Bank air strikes
Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-11
Building bridges: Iran and Saudi Arabia work to restore ties
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-11
Building bridges: Iran and Saudi Arabia work to restore ties
0
World News
03:22
Fire injures four in Tokyo building
World News
03:22
Fire injures four in Tokyo building
0
World News
09:10
EU ambassador regrets lack of progress with China on trade
World News
09:10
EU ambassador regrets lack of progress with China on trade
0
Middle East News
2023-06-30
Muslim worshipers stream out of Saudi Arabia after hajj
Middle East News
2023-06-30
Muslim worshipers stream out of Saudi Arabia after hajj
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:07
British MPs urge fresh action to secure Egyptian dissident's release
World News
04:07
British MPs urge fresh action to secure Egyptian dissident's release
0
Middle East News
03:18
Israeli army kills 4 Palestinians in West Bank air strikes
Middle East News
03:18
Israeli army kills 4 Palestinians in West Bank air strikes
0
Middle East News
09:18
Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field
Middle East News
09:18
Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field
0
Middle East News
08:01
UAE must free critics 'unjustly' jailed in mass trial: Amnesty
Middle East News
08:01
UAE must free critics 'unjustly' jailed in mass trial: Amnesty
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-28
Beyond the balance sheets: Alvarez & Marsal's findings on Banque du Liban
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-28
Beyond the balance sheets: Alvarez & Marsal's findings on Banque du Liban
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-02
Lebanese and Iranian Ministers of Labor meet to strengthen cooperation in various fields
Lebanon News
2023-07-02
Lebanese and Iranian Ministers of Labor meet to strengthen cooperation in various fields
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-02
Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda
Lebanon News
2023-07-02
Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:09
Maronite League denounces tragic incident in Bcharre: Calls for justice and an end to sectarian strife
Lebanon News
07:09
Maronite League denounces tragic incident in Bcharre: Calls for justice and an end to sectarian strife
2
Lebanon News
06:50
Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint
Lebanon News
06:50
Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Small depositors bear the brunt: IMF urges reforms amidst rising losses
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Small depositors bear the brunt: IMF urges reforms amidst rising losses
4
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Germany to tackle Lebanese crisis
Lebanon News
05:59
Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Germany to tackle Lebanese crisis
5
Lebanon Economy
05:40
Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist
Lebanon Economy
05:40
Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France
7
World News
13:16
Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'
World News
13:16
Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'
8
Lebanon News
02:05
'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis
Lebanon News
02:05
'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More