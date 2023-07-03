Saudi summons Swedish ambassador over Koran burning

Middle East News
2023-07-03 | 02:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi summons Swedish ambassador over Koran burning
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Saudi summons Swedish ambassador over Koran burning

Saudi Arabia has summoned Sweden's ambassador to denounce a Koran burning outside a Stockholm mosque that sparked a diplomatic backlash across the Muslim world, state media reported early Monday.

The kingdom -- home to the holiest sites in Islam, in Mecca and Medina -- had already condemned Wednesday's incident in which an Iraqi citizen living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, 37, stomped on the Muslim holy book and set several pages alight.

The foreign ministry summoned the ambassador on Sunday to urge Sweden "to stop all actions that directly contradict international efforts seeking to spread the values of tolerance, moderation and rejection of extremism, and undermine the necessary mutual respect for relations between peoples and states", the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Momika's Koran burning coincided with the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday and the end of the annual hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, triggering widespread anger.

Countries including Iraq, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Morocco have also summoned Swedish ambassadors in protest.

Iran said on Sunday it was holding off on sending its new ambassador to Sweden because of the incident.

At an extraordinary meeting on Sunday at its Jeddah headquarters, the Saudi-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation called for collective measures to avoid future Koran burnings.

Swedish police had granted Momika a permit in line with free speech protections, but authorities later said they had opened an investigation over "agitation against an ethnic group", noting that Momika had burnt pages from the Islamic holy book very close to the mosque.

Sweden's government condemned Momika's actions on Sunday, calling them "Islamophobic".
 
AFP

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Summons

Swedish

Ambassador

Koran

Building

LBCI Next
Israeli army kills 4 Palestinians in West Bank air strikes
Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-11

Building bridges: Iran and Saudi Arabia work to restore ties

LBCI
World News
03:22

Fire injures four in Tokyo building

LBCI
World News
09:10

EU ambassador regrets lack of progress with China on trade

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-30

Muslim worshipers stream out of Saudi Arabia after hajj

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:07

British MPs urge fresh action to secure Egyptian dissident's release

LBCI
Middle East News
03:18

Israeli army kills 4 Palestinians in West Bank air strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
09:18

Third pipeline to bring gas from Israel offshore field

LBCI
Middle East News
08:01

UAE must free critics 'unjustly' jailed in mass trial: Amnesty

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-28

Beyond the balance sheets: Alvarez & Marsal's findings on Banque du Liban

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-02

Lebanese and Iranian Ministers of Labor meet to strengthen cooperation in various fields

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-02

Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:09

Maronite League denounces tragic incident in Bcharre: Calls for justice and an end to sectarian strife

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Small depositors bear the brunt: IMF urges reforms amidst rising losses

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Lebanese parliamentary delegation heads to Germany to tackle Lebanese crisis

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:40

Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France

LBCI
World News
13:16

Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:05

'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More