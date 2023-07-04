News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
34
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
34
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jordan foreign minister, Assad discuss Syria refugees, drug smuggling
Middle East News
2023-07-04 | 03:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Jordan foreign minister, Assad discuss Syria refugees, drug smuggling
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Jordan's top diplomat Ayman Safadi met Monday in Damascus and discussed war refugees and a crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, Amman's foreign ministry said.
Safadi's visit comes at a time of increasing regional engagement with the Assad regime, peaking with Damascus's return to the Arab League after years of isolation since Syria's war began in 2011.
The meeting "focused on the issue of refugee returns and the necessary measures to facilitate the voluntary return" of Syrian refugees from Jordan, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Assad and Safadi also discussed "humanitarian, security and political" steps towards a "comprehensive solution" to Syria's crisis, it added.
Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011 over Assad's brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protests which spiraled into a conflict that has killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.
In May, the pan-Arab body readmitted Damascus, despite no political settlement to the conflict in sight.
Arab states hope to find a solution for the millions of Syrian refugees living in neighboring countries, including 1.3 million in Jordan.
Several Arab countries are also seeking increased security cooperation with Syria, which has turned into a narco-state with a roaring illegal trade in the stimulant drug captagon.
The Jordanian statement said Safadi discussed with Assad "the dangers posed by drug smuggling across the Syrian border into the kingdom, and the need for cooperation to confront it".
During his visit, Jordan's foreign minister also met with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad.
The two discussed a "joint committee to combat drug smuggling" that would meet in Amman "as soon as possible", the Jordanian foreign ministry said.
Jordanian security forces have tightened border controls in recent years and occasionally announce thwarted drugs and weapons smuggling attempts from Syria.
AFP
Middle East News
Jordan
Foreign
Minister
Assad
Discuss
Syria
Refugees
Drug
Smuggling
Dead fish wash up on riverbank in drought-hit Iraq
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones
Lebanon News
2023-05-23
Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-01
Foreign Minister's actions draw strong criticism from Committee on missing persons in Syria
Lebanon News
2023-07-01
Foreign Minister's actions draw strong criticism from Committee on missing persons in Syria
0
Middle East News
2023-06-25
Minister of the Displaced holds discussions with Syrian Interior Minister on refugee return
Middle East News
2023-06-25
Minister of the Displaced holds discussions with Syrian Interior Minister on refugee return
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-20
MP Sami Gemayel meets UNHCR representative in Lebanon to discuss the Syrian refugees file
Lebanon News
2023-06-20
MP Sami Gemayel meets UNHCR representative in Lebanon to discuss the Syrian refugees file
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:15
Dead fish wash up on riverbank in drought-hit Iraq
Middle East News
03:15
Dead fish wash up on riverbank in drought-hit Iraq
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Palestinian resistance and Israeli aggression: The showdown in Jenin
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
Palestinian resistance and Israeli aggression: The showdown in Jenin
0
World News
2023-07-03
British MPs urge fresh action to secure Egyptian dissident's release
World News
2023-07-03
British MPs urge fresh action to secure Egyptian dissident's release
0
Middle East News
2023-07-03
Israeli army kills 4 Palestinians in West Bank air strikes
Middle East News
2023-07-03
Israeli army kills 4 Palestinians in West Bank air strikes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
06:20
Twitter said only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck after 30 days
Variety and Tech
06:20
Twitter said only verified users will be able to access TweetDeck after 30 days
0
World News
2023-06-30
Four men guilty over French far-right terror plot
World News
2023-06-30
Four men guilty over French far-right terror plot
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Lebanese environmental group accused of being Hezbollah arm
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09
Meta's Zuckerberg shakes off Apple Vision Pro: report
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09
Meta's Zuckerberg shakes off Apple Vision Pro: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:39
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
Press Highlights
01:39
Uncertainty surrounds Central Bank Governor's departure as Lebanon's crisis deepens
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Lebanese Social Affairs Ministry launches official website for accurate information and service access
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Berlin's call to action: Lebanese opposition delegation meets with German official to address ongoing crisis
4
Press Highlights
23:52
France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
Press Highlights
23:52
France explores dialogue options for Lebanon's crisis, considers including Iran
5
Lebanon News
12:04
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident
Lebanon News
12:04
Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident
6
Lebanon News
07:40
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation
Lebanon News
07:40
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation
7
Lebanon News
13:27
UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line
Lebanon News
13:27
UNIFIL engages with authorities to prevent tensions over tents near Blue Line
8
Variety and Tech
05:45
Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator
Variety and Tech
05:45
Lebanese talent illuminates screens and captivates audiences: André Zakhya's rise as a renowned real-time 3D artist and animator
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More