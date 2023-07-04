News
Seven injured in Tel Aviv car ramming attack
2023-07-04 | 09:55
High views
Seven injured in Tel Aviv car ramming attack
Seven people were injured in a ramming attack in Tel Aviv carried out by a Palestinian who was subsequently killed.
The Israeli security apparatus stated that the assailant was from Hebron, while the Israeli army conducted a wide-scale military operation in Jenin in the occupied West Bank.
According to a statement from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the perpetrator of the ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv was identified as Abdulwahab Khalayleh, a 20-year-old Palestinian resident of the town of As-Samu in the southwest of Hebron.
The statement added that he had "no criminal record or security background, and no permit allowing him to enter Israel.
The investigation into the attack is ongoing." The police, in an Arabic-language statement, said, "Israeli police received a report about a vehicle hitting pedestrians in Tel Aviv."
According to preliminary information provided by the police, the car, which was traveling from south to north, collided with pedestrians. The driver "exited the vehicle and stabbed others with a sharp tool, injuring seven people, three of whom are in serious condition." The Israeli ambulance service stated that they treated five wounded individuals near a bus stop, including a 46-year-old woman in serious condition.
Israeli Channel 13, in Hebrew, reported that a motorcycle rider witnessed the perpetrator stabbing people. "He fired shots at him and brought him down. Otherwise, he would have continued stabbing."
Tel Aviv
Israel
Palestine
Attack
