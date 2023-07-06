US Navy: Iranian Revolutionary Guard detains merchant vessel in the Gulf

Middle East News
2023-07-06 | 14:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Navy: Iranian Revolutionary Guard detains merchant vessel in the Gulf
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US Navy: Iranian Revolutionary Guard detains merchant vessel in the Gulf

The US Navy announced on Thursday evening that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard had detained a commercial vessel "suspected of being involved in smuggling activities" in international waters in the Gulf region.

This comes a day after US forces thwarted two attempts by the Iranian navy to seize two commercial oil tankers in international waters off the coast of Oman. In one of these attempts, the Iranians reportedly fired shots at a tanker. However, Tehran confirmed on Thursday that its forces sought to intercept an oil tanker that collided with an Iranian ship.

On Thursday, the US Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, stated in a statement received by AFP, "On July 6th, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps detained a commercial vessel suspected of being involved in smuggling activities while crossing the Arabian Gulf in international waters."

The statement added, "US naval assets were deployed to monitor the situation closely," and after "evaluating the circumstances of the incident, no further response was deemed necessary."

The statement did not specify the identity of the ship or whether it is still being held.

These incidents come at a time when the United States is seeking dialogue with Tehran on several contentious issues, most notably the international agreement on the Iranian nuclear program reached in 2015, under which Iran agreed to restrict its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed on it.

Recently, Oman has taken the initiative to arrange indirect talks between the two sides, focusing primarily on the release of Americans detained by Iran.

The US Fifth Fleet reaffirmed that US forces remain "vigilant and ready to protect the lawful maritime rights of legitimate traffic in the vital waters of the Middle East."

In recent years, Washington and Tehran have exchanged accusations following a series of incidents in the Gulf waters, including mysterious attacks on ships, the downing of a drone, and the seizure of oil tankers.




AFP
 

Middle East News

US

Navy

Iranian

Revolutionary

Guard

Detain

Merchant

Vessel

Gulf

Iran

LBCI Next
Zelensky to visits Istanbul on Friday for talks with Erdogan
Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK sue Iran before the International Court of Justice over shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-02

Lebanese and Iranian Ministers of Labor meet to strengthen cooperation in various fields

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21

Iranian Foreign Minister Endorses UN Secretary-General's Initiative for Regional Dialogue in Ongoing Gulf Diplomatic Tour

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-19

Iranian Foreign Minister explores options for US engagement in Oman and Qatar

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-15

Iranian president boosts Nicaragua ties on tour of US-sanctioned countries

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:00

First Saudi designer show at the Paris Haute Couture Week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:30

Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section

LBCI
Middle East News
10:32

Chairman of the Emirati COP28 conference, Sultan Al Jaber, calls on energy companies to reduce their emissions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Durra gas field dispute: Fuel conflict among Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iran

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-31

Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements

LBCI
World News
13:19

France rejects the "remarks" of the European Commissioner for Justice on riots

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:46

More organizations confirm MOVEit-related breaches as hackers claim to publish stolen data

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-10

Lebanese potato suffers from Egyptian and Syrian competition

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:02

Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:00

Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:16

Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More