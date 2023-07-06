News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Navy: Iranian Revolutionary Guard detains merchant vessel in the Gulf
Middle East News
2023-07-06 | 14:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US Navy: Iranian Revolutionary Guard detains merchant vessel in the Gulf
The US Navy announced on Thursday evening that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard had detained a commercial vessel "suspected of being involved in smuggling activities" in international waters in the Gulf region.
This comes a day after US forces thwarted two attempts by the Iranian navy to seize two commercial oil tankers in international waters off the coast of Oman. In one of these attempts, the Iranians reportedly fired shots at a tanker. However, Tehran confirmed on Thursday that its forces sought to intercept an oil tanker that collided with an Iranian ship.
On Thursday, the US Fifth Fleet, based in Bahrain, stated in a statement received by AFP, "On July 6th, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps detained a commercial vessel suspected of being involved in smuggling activities while crossing the Arabian Gulf in international waters."
The statement added, "US naval assets were deployed to monitor the situation closely," and after "evaluating the circumstances of the incident, no further response was deemed necessary."
The statement did not specify the identity of the ship or whether it is still being held.
These incidents come at a time when the United States is seeking dialogue with Tehran on several contentious issues, most notably the international agreement on the Iranian nuclear program reached in 2015, under which Iran agreed to restrict its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions imposed on it.
Recently, Oman has taken the initiative to arrange indirect talks between the two sides, focusing primarily on the release of Americans detained by Iran.
The US Fifth Fleet reaffirmed that US forces remain "vigilant and ready to protect the lawful maritime rights of legitimate traffic in the vital waters of the Middle East."
In recent years, Washington and Tehran have exchanged accusations following a series of incidents in the Gulf waters, including mysterious attacks on ships, the downing of a drone, and the seizure of oil tankers.
AFP
Middle East News
US
Navy
Iranian
Revolutionary
Guard
Detain
Merchant
Vessel
Gulf
Iran
Next
Zelensky to visits Istanbul on Friday for talks with Erdogan
Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and the UK sue Iran before the International Court of Justice over shooting down a Ukrainian aircraft
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-02
Lebanese and Iranian Ministers of Labor meet to strengthen cooperation in various fields
Lebanon News
2023-07-02
Lebanese and Iranian Ministers of Labor meet to strengthen cooperation in various fields
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21
Iranian Foreign Minister Endorses UN Secretary-General's Initiative for Regional Dialogue in Ongoing Gulf Diplomatic Tour
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21
Iranian Foreign Minister Endorses UN Secretary-General's Initiative for Regional Dialogue in Ongoing Gulf Diplomatic Tour
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-19
Iranian Foreign Minister explores options for US engagement in Oman and Qatar
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-19
Iranian Foreign Minister explores options for US engagement in Oman and Qatar
0
Middle East News
2023-06-15
Iranian president boosts Nicaragua ties on tour of US-sanctioned countries
Middle East News
2023-06-15
Iranian president boosts Nicaragua ties on tour of US-sanctioned countries
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
14:00
First Saudi designer show at the Paris Haute Couture Week
Variety and Tech
14:00
First Saudi designer show at the Paris Haute Couture Week
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section
News Bulletin Reports
11:30
Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section
0
Middle East News
10:32
Chairman of the Emirati COP28 conference, Sultan Al Jaber, calls on energy companies to reduce their emissions
Middle East News
10:32
Chairman of the Emirati COP28 conference, Sultan Al Jaber, calls on energy companies to reduce their emissions
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Durra gas field dispute: Fuel conflict among Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iran
News Bulletin Reports
10:27
Durra gas field dispute: Fuel conflict among Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-31
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-31
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
0
World News
13:19
France rejects the "remarks" of the European Commissioner for Justice on riots
World News
13:19
France rejects the "remarks" of the European Commissioner for Justice on riots
0
Variety and Tech
10:46
More organizations confirm MOVEit-related breaches as hackers claim to publish stolen data
Variety and Tech
10:46
More organizations confirm MOVEit-related breaches as hackers claim to publish stolen data
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-10
Lebanese potato suffers from Egyptian and Syrian competition
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-10
Lebanese potato suffers from Egyptian and Syrian competition
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:02
Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate
Lebanon News
03:02
Missile fired from Lebanon towards occupied Palestinian territories: Tensions escalate
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
Circular 158 amendments: Implications and challenges for Lebanese depositors
3
Lebanon News
03:31
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
Lebanon News
03:31
Military official on Lebanese border denies rocket launch from Lebanon, attributes incident to mine explosion
4
Lebanon News
03:13
Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
03:13
Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory
5
Variety and Tech
10:00
Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'
Variety and Tech
10:00
Lebanese Nadine Mezher shines in Forbes Middle East's '20 Women Behind Middle Eastern Tech Brands 2023'
6
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations
Lebanon News
10:57
Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations
7
Lebanon News
04:44
Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response
Lebanon News
04:44
Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown
News Bulletin Reports
10:16
Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More