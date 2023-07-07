News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Erdogan promises to make "the best decision" on Sweden's accession to NATO
Middle East News
2023-07-07 | 09:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Erdogan promises to make "the best decision" on Sweden's accession to NATO
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed on Friday, just days before the NATO summit, that Turkey will "make the best decision" regarding Sweden's membership in NATO.
Erdogan, who is preparing to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul on Friday evening, stated, "We will discuss this with our partners at the summit, which will be held on Tuesday in Vilnius, and we will make the best decision regardless of the outcome."
AFP
Middle East News
Erdogan
Promise
Best
Decision
Sweden
Accession
NATO
Next
Three Palestinians killed in occupied West Bank
US Navy: Iranian Revolutionary Guard detains merchant vessel in the Gulf
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-06-14
Erdogan plays down expectations of Sweden joining NATO at July summit
Middle East News
2023-06-14
Erdogan plays down expectations of Sweden joining NATO at July summit
0
World News
2023-06-26
NATO to hold talks on Sweden entry before July summit
World News
2023-06-26
NATO to hold talks on Sweden entry before July summit
0
World News
2023-07-06
Stoltenberg announces a meeting between the Turkish and Swedish leaders on Monday, centered on NATO membership
World News
2023-07-06
Stoltenberg announces a meeting between the Turkish and Swedish leaders on Monday, centered on NATO membership
0
World News
2023-07-06
Zelensky to visits Istanbul on Friday for talks with Erdogan
World News
2023-07-06
Zelensky to visits Istanbul on Friday for talks with Erdogan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:34
Three Palestinians killed in occupied West Bank
Middle East News
13:34
Three Palestinians killed in occupied West Bank
0
Middle East News
14:30
US Navy: Iranian Revolutionary Guard detains merchant vessel in the Gulf
Middle East News
14:30
US Navy: Iranian Revolutionary Guard detains merchant vessel in the Gulf
0
Variety and Tech
14:00
First Saudi designer show at the Paris Haute Couture Week
Variety and Tech
14:00
First Saudi designer show at the Paris Haute Couture Week
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06
Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06
Israel tightens grip on Ghajar town, isolating Lebanese section
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:46
Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami urges responsible action amidst Central Bank governor appointment debate
Lebanon News
07:46
Deputy Prime Minister Al Shami urges responsible action amidst Central Bank governor appointment debate
0
Lebanon Economy
07:54
Economic authorities urge the election of a President and the formation of a new government
Lebanon Economy
07:54
Economic authorities urge the election of a President and the formation of a new government
0
Lebanon News
05:41
Revitalizing the Mediterranean: Environment Minister launches new project to reduce pollution
Lebanon News
05:41
Revitalizing the Mediterranean: Environment Minister launches new project to reduce pollution
0
Variety and Tech
07:23
Tesla to provide more info on its driver alert system amid Autopilot probe
Variety and Tech
07:23
Tesla to provide more info on its driver alert system amid Autopilot probe
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:04
Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon
Press Highlights
00:04
Pressure mounts: United States urges swift appointment of Central Bank governor in Lebanon
2
Variety and Tech
02:14
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'
Variety and Tech
02:14
Lebanese women lead the charge: Forbes Middle East's '50 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands 2023'
3
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL
4
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
Press Highlights
00:39
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Qornet El Sawda tragedy: Updates on investigations and pending laboratory results
News Bulletin Reports
11:45
Qornet El Sawda tragedy: Updates on investigations and pending laboratory results
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
7
Lebanon News
06:51
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
Lebanon News
06:51
Investigation reveals new details in Qornet El Sawda incident
8
Lebanon News
01:36
Saudi Arabia's view on Lebanon: Persisting political sin hinders crisis resolution
Lebanon News
01:36
Saudi Arabia's view on Lebanon: Persisting political sin hinders crisis resolution
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More