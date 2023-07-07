Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed on Friday, just days before the NATO summit, that Turkey will "make the best decision" regarding Sweden's membership in NATO.



Erdogan, who is preparing to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul on Friday evening, stated, "We will discuss this with our partners at the summit, which will be held on Tuesday in Vilnius, and we will make the best decision regardless of the outcome."





AFP