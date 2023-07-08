Iran publicly executes two people over the attack on a shrine in Shiraz: Official media reports

Iran publicly executed two men on Saturday who were involved in an attack in October on a religious shrine in the city of Shiraz in southern Iran, which resulted in the death of 13 people, according to official media reports.



The official Iranian news agency (IRNA) reported, "The death penalty was carried out against two main perpetrators of the terrorist attack on the visitors of the shrine of Imam Ahmad ibn Musa (peace be upon him) in Shahragh in the city of Shiraz last year." The two men were executed at dawn in one of the streets of Shiraz.







AFP