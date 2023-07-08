One dead in attack on police station in southeastern Iran: State media

Middle East News
2023-07-08 | 04:32
High views
One dead in attack on police station in southeastern Iran: State media
One dead in attack on police station in southeastern Iran: State media

An Iranian police officer was killed on Saturday in an attack on a police station in the Sistan and Baluchestan province in southeastern Iran, according to Iranian state media.

The state-run news agency, IRIB, quoted Ali Reza Marhamati, the deputy head of security affairs in the province, as saying, "Four unidentified gunmen attacked a police station in Zahedan," the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan. He added that the attack resulted in "a martyr among the police ranks."



AFP
 

