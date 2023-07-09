Jordanian security forces kill three terrorists

Middle East News
2023-07-09 | 07:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Jordanian security forces kill three terrorists
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Jordanian security forces kill three terrorists

"Three wanted individuals involved in terrorist cases, two of whom had escaped from prison, were killed by the Jordanian security forces," the General Security Directorate in the Kingdom announced.

The statement quoted the spokesman of the General Security Directorate, Amer Al-Sartawi, as saying that "a special security force raided the location of three wanted individuals involved in terrorist cases near the southeastern border strip of the Kingdom."

Moreover, the security force surrounded the individuals after chasing and reaching them, and engaged in a confrontation with them after they fired intense gunfire towards the force using automatic firearms they possessed, resulting in their all being killed.
 

Middle East News

Jordanian

Jordan

Security

Forces

Terrorists

Energy Minister addresses international conference on water and climate in Morocco
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-08

Security forces thwart illegal migration operation in northern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-27

The Jordanian initiative: A step-by-step plan to resolve the Syrian crisis

LBCI
World News
2023-06-10

Somalia security forces end hotel siege claimed by Al-Shabaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-30

Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-08

Energy Minister addresses international conference on water and climate in Morocco

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-08

One dead in attack on police station in southeastern Iran: State media

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-08

Iran publicly executes two people over the attack on a shrine in Shiraz: Official media reports

LBCI
World News
2023-07-07

France halts repatriating families of jihadists from Syria

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:30

Private plane crashes in California: Six passengers found dead

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-03

Canada contributes $25.9 million in cash assistance for vulnerable Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Tragic fall of Haitham and Malek Tawk: Al-Rahi highlights failure to implement judicial decisions due to political interventions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-08

Beneath the vine: Unearthing Lebanon's red gold and its radiant Influence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Lebanon's Presidential track: French Envoy Le Drian's visit and potential new options

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Suspect in Haitham Tawk's death arrested by Army Intelligence, LBCI sources confirm

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:49

Lebanon faces dangerous crisis as Central Bank governance vacancy looms

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:33

Army clarifies details of July 1 incident and ongoing investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:15

Hezbollah calls for dialogue to save Lebanon, denies discussing Taif Agreement amendment

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

Lebanon's ISF thwarts human smuggling operation, rescuing 231 migrants

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Tragic fall of Haitham and Malek Tawk: Al-Rahi highlights failure to implement judicial decisions due to political interventions

LBCI
World News
13:30

Private plane crashes in California: Six passengers found dead

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More