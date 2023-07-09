News
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
30
o
Jordanian security forces kill three terrorists
Middle East News
2023-07-09 | 07:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jordanian security forces kill three terrorists
"Three wanted individuals involved in terrorist cases, two of whom had escaped from prison, were killed by the Jordanian security forces," the General Security Directorate in the Kingdom announced.
The statement quoted the spokesman of the General Security Directorate, Amer Al-Sartawi, as saying that "a special security force raided the location of three wanted individuals involved in terrorist cases near the southeastern border strip of the Kingdom."
Moreover, the security force surrounded the individuals after chasing and reaching them, and engaged in a confrontation with them after they fired intense gunfire towards the force using automatic firearms they possessed, resulting in their all being killed.
Middle East News
Jordanian
Jordan
Security
Forces
Terrorists
