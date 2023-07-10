The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar

Middle East News
2023-07-10 | 05:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar

The Syrian pound witnessed a new record decline in the black market on Monday, touching the threshold of ten thousand against the dollar, according to electronic applications monitoring currency movement.

After years of ongoing war since 2011, Syria is facing a severe economic crisis accompanied by a significant increase in the prices of basic commodities, constant electricity outages, and fuel shortages.

Unofficial electronic applications that monitor the black market, followed by Syrians, revealed that the exchange rate reached 9,750 Syrian pounds per US dollar on Monday.

Traders rely on the unofficial market rate monitored by these applications to determine their product prices, while the official exchange rate approved by the Central Bank stands at 6,532 Syrian pounds per US dollar.

Since the start of the conflict, the exchange rate of the Syrian pound has deteriorated by 99% in the black market.

However, this recent decline coincides with the resumption of relations between most Arab countries and Damascus, which is seeking Arab involvement in the reconstruction phase, while facing suffocating economic sanctions imposed by Western countries.

Economic analyst Ammar Youssef told Agence France-Presse, "The war is not over yet, and the reasons for the depreciation of the pound have not changed, given the absence of economic alternatives to improve the currency's performance, especially with the ongoing hindrance of export operations due to sanctions."

He considered that "the impact of Arab openness to Damascus has not yet begun, especially as it has not been accompanied by tangible economic steps."

Damascus has long considered economic sanctions as a primary cause for the continuous deterioration of its economy.

Despite a decline in the intensity of the battles in the country, where the conflict has claimed the lives of nearly half a million people, displaced millions, and destroyed infrastructure, it still suffers from difficult economic and living conditions.

The majority of Syrians are currently living below the poverty line, and over 12 million people suffer from food insecurity, according to the United Nations. Additionally, 2.7 million people experience severe food insecurity, while the prices of essential commodities continue to rise throughout the country.
 
AFP

Middle East News

Syrian

Pound

Devalues

Record

Low

Against

Dollar

Inflation

Currency

Crisis

LBCI Next
Erdogan requires relaunching negotiations for Turkey's EU accession as a condition to approve Sweden's NATO membership
Turkish and Swedish leaders meet for final negotiations on Sweden's NATO membership
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-03

Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-19

In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-27

The Jordanian initiative: A step-by-step plan to resolve the Syrian crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-15

The Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon: A way forward to manage the crisis and ensure the right of return

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:21

Erdogan requires relaunching negotiations for Turkey's EU accession as a condition to approve Sweden's NATO membership

LBCI
World News
01:55

Turkish and Swedish leaders meet for final negotiations on Sweden's NATO membership

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-09

Jordanian security forces kill three terrorists

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-08

Energy Minister addresses international conference on water and climate in Morocco

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:08

From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:01

How to get the old version of TweetDeck back

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Lebanon calls on UN and international community to stop Israeli violations

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:36

Scientists detect the brightest exoplanets outside the solar system

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:21

The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Controversy surrounds Central Bank resignation threats, putting pressure on Caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:36

Qatar extends invitation for Quintet meeting: Lebanon’s presidential deadline under international spotlight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
04:08

From diplomacy to culture: Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and France's role

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:58

Stalemate in the governance of Lebanon's Central Bank file

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:43

Rescue still possible: Deputy PM outlines priorities for Lebanon's recovery

LBCI
World News
01:29

Attack on nursery in southern China leaves six dead

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

Grand Mufti Derian calls for protecting military and security institutions in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More