Iran sentences rapper Toomaj to prison over protests

Middle East News
2023-07-10 | 09:31
High views
Iran sentences rapper Toomaj to prison over protests
2min
Iran sentences rapper Toomaj to prison over protests

Iranian rapper Tomaj Salehi has been sentenced to six years in prison by the Iranian judiciary for his involvement in supporting the protests that took place in the country following the death of Mahsa Amini, according to a local newspaper on Monday.

The newspaper Etemad reported that Salehi was convicted of "corruption on earth" and sentenced to six years and three months in prison, as stated by his lawyer Raza Etemad Ansari. This charge carries the possibility of execution in the Islamic Republic. 

This widely renowned musician in Iran expressed his support for the protests through his songs and social media posts. The protests erupted in mid-September following the death of Amini (22 years old) after she was arrested by the Moral Police for not adhering to the strict dress code in the Islamic Republic.

In November, the Iranian judiciary charged Salehi with "propaganda against the political system of the Islamic Republic," "endangering national security," "collaborating with enemy countries," and "inciting violence."

Foreign artists have recently expressed their support for Salehi, expressing concern about the possibility of his execution.

His lawyer stated on Monday that Salehi will be prohibited from any musical activities for two years. However, he was acquitted of the charges of "insulting the Supreme Leader" of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and "communicating with hostile countries."

It was mentioned that Salehi was held in solitary confinement at Dastgerd Prison in central Iran and has now been transferred to the main ward.

Hundreds of people, including dozens of security forces, were killed during the protests. Authorities arrested thousands of individuals and executed seven of them in cases related to the protests.
 

Middle East News

Iran

Iranian

Rapper

Toomaj

Prison

Protests

