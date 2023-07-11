UN cross-border aid mechanism for Syria ends without agreement

2023-07-11 | 04:43
UN cross-border aid mechanism for Syria ends without agreement
UN cross-border aid mechanism for Syria ends without agreement

The United Nations mechanism for delivering vital humanitarian aid across the border to millions of people in Syria ended on Monday, after the Security Council failed to reach a vote to extend it at this stage.

For days, the 15 members of the Security Council have been trying to find an agreement to extend the mechanism, which allows the United Nations to deliver humanitarian aid to populations in opposition-held areas in northwest Syria without obtaining the consent of the Syrian government.

The British presidency of the Security Council told AFP on Monday evening that the vote, originally scheduled for Friday, had been postponed again until Tuesday morning.

Since humanitarian convoys do not cross the border at night, operations ended on Monday amidst uncertainty. Considering the time difference, even if the vote is positive on Tuesday morning in New York, operations cannot resume on the ground until Tuesday morning.

Earlier on Monday evening, British Ambassador Barbara Woodward, who is presiding over the Security Council for the month of July, said, "The key is to find an understanding."

The diplomat added, "We want to do everything in our power for the 4.1 million Syrians in desperate need of assistance."

Woodward had condemned the use of humanitarian aid as a "bargaining chip" a few days ago, an accusation targeting Russia without naming it.

The mechanism, established in 2014, allows the United Nations to deliver humanitarian aid to populations in opposition-held areas in northwest Syria without the approval of the Syrian government, which considers it a violation of its sovereignty.

Initially, the mechanism included four border crossing points, but after years of pressure, particularly from Moscow, an ally of the Syrian regime, only the Bab al-Hawa crossing remained operational, and its period of use was reduced to six months, renewable, making humanitarian activities more challenging to plan.

Two Open Crossings -
According to several diplomatic sources, the draft resolution prepared by Switzerland and Brazil, the two countries responsible for the file, provides for renewing the mandate for one year as requested by humanitarian workers.

However, Russia, which had refused to extend the mandate for one year in July 2022, continues to insist on a six-month extension only, according to the same sources.

Switzerland and Brazil have now proposed a nine-month extension, according to a diplomatic source cited by AFP.

Last week, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths, reiterated his call for opening as many crossing points as possible for at least one year.

Griffiths said, "It is unbearable for the people of northwest Syria and the brave souls who come to their aid to go through these fluctuations every six months," noting that relief agencies are forced each time to pre-position aid inside Syria in case the mandate is not renewed.

The United Nations says that four million people in northwest Syria, mostly women and children, are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance after years of conflict, economic crises, disease outbreaks, and deepening poverty exacerbated by the devastating earthquake in February.

Despite the expiration of the United Nations mechanism, at least temporarily, there are still two open crossings, although they are less utilized than Bab al-Hawa.

Following the earthquake, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad allowed the opening of two additional border crossings, but the mandate he granted expires in mid-August.

After his meeting with President Assad in Damascus at the end of June, Martin Griffiths said, "I am hopeful of the extension's continuation, and I see no reason why it should not continue."

Since the earthquake on February 6, more than 3,700 UN aid trucks have crossed the three crossings, according to the United Nations, with the majority passing through Bab al-Hawa, including 79 on Monday.
 
AFP

