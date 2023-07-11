News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
30
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
30
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Two bodies of migrants were found on the Tunisian-Algerian border
Middle East News
2023-07-11 | 08:27
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Two bodies of migrants were found on the Tunisian-Algerian border
Residents in a border area between Tunisia and Algeria have discovered at least two bodies believed to be migrants from Saharan regions, according to a spokesperson for a local court and a witness confirmed to Agence France-Presse on Tuesday.
The official spokesperson for the Tozeur Court, Nizar Eskander, informed AFP, "We have opened an investigative inquiry into the deaths after the discovery of the bodies of migrants from sub-Saharan countries. The first body was found at least ten days ago, and the second one was found on Monday."
A resident of the border area called "Hazoua," who requested anonymity and works as a trader in the region, stated to AFP, "The two bodies belonged to young men, and we handed them over to civil protection."
He added that in recent days, "Two buses arrived carrying approximately one hundred migrants and left them in the desert."
He further explained, "Many migrants are attempting to reach the palm oases where residents provide them with food and water."
Following clashes between residents in the province of Sfax and migrants that resulted in the death of a Tunisian citizen, dozens of migrants from sub-Saharan African countries were expelled from Sfax (central-east) - the main departure point for illegal migration towards European shores. They were relocated to border areas with Algeria and Libya, according to non-governmental organizations.
Mamadou, a Guinean migrant present in the "Douar Maa" area on the Algerian side of the border, issued a distress call to Agence France-Presse on Monday, stating that he had "no water or food."
Salma Belaali, the director of the Tunisia office at Human Rights Watch, told Agence France-Presse on Monday, "All the migrants, numbering between 500 and 700, who were at the border with Libya, have been relocated to another place."
Belaali added, "However, many others who were expelled towards the Algerian border are in danger if they are not rescued immediately." The organization estimates that there are between 150 and 200 migrants in this situation.
AFP
Middle East News
Bodies
Migrants
Found
Tunisian
Algerian
Border
Tunisia
Algeria
Next
Indonesia seizes Iranian-flagged oil tanker for "illegal" actions
Saudi deposit $2 Billion to Pakistan to support its foreign reserves
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:50
Human Rights Organization: Evacuation of stranded migrants at the Tunisian-Libyan border amid humanitarian crisis
World News
03:50
Human Rights Organization: Evacuation of stranded migrants at the Tunisian-Libyan border amid humanitarian crisis
0
Sports News
2023-07-06
Search conducted at Nasser Al-Khelaifi's residence as part of investigation into allegations of confinement of French-Algerian businessman
Sports News
2023-07-06
Search conducted at Nasser Al-Khelaifi's residence as part of investigation into allegations of confinement of French-Algerian businessman
0
World News
2023-06-22
Greece saves 145 migrants on border with Turkey: report
World News
2023-06-22
Greece saves 145 migrants on border with Turkey: report
0
Middle East News
04:43
UN cross-border aid mechanism for Syria ends without agreement
Middle East News
04:43
UN cross-border aid mechanism for Syria ends without agreement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:35
Indonesia seizes Iranian-flagged oil tanker for "illegal" actions
Middle East News
08:35
Indonesia seizes Iranian-flagged oil tanker for "illegal" actions
0
Middle East News
06:57
Saudi deposit $2 Billion to Pakistan to support its foreign reserves
Middle East News
06:57
Saudi deposit $2 Billion to Pakistan to support its foreign reserves
0
Middle East News
06:33
Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey
Middle East News
06:33
Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey
0
Middle East News
04:43
UN cross-border aid mechanism for Syria ends without agreement
Middle East News
04:43
UN cross-border aid mechanism for Syria ends without agreement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:44
Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:44
Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19
The process of international arrest warrants: What is next for Riad Salameh?
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-02
Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions
Press Highlights
2023-07-02
Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-08
No criminal charges files in the incident between Britney Spears and one of Victor Wembanyama's bodyguards
Variety and Tech
2023-07-08
No criminal charges files in the incident between Britney Spears and one of Victor Wembanyama's bodyguards
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Lebanese University Climbs in Global Rankings Amid Domestic Educational Crisis
2
Lebanon News
11:52
Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership
Lebanon News
11:52
Vacancy in Chief of Staff Role Intensifies Concerns over Lebanon's Military Leadership
3
Press Highlights
04:43
Caretaker PM Mikati declares appointment of new Central Bank Governor impossible
Press Highlights
04:43
Caretaker PM Mikati declares appointment of new Central Bank Governor impossible
4
Press Highlights
04:50
France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources
Press Highlights
04:50
France alone in effort to resolve Lebanon crisis, say sources
5
Press Highlights
01:35
French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday
Press Highlights
01:35
French Envoy Le Drian set to visit Beirut next Monday
6
Middle East News
06:33
Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey
Middle East News
06:33
Animal epidemic turns Cyprus into an "island of dead cats" and could spread to Lebanon and Turkey
7
Press Highlights
04:14
Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully
Press Highlights
04:14
Mikati to Nidaa Al-Watan: We are ready to demarcate our southern borders fully
8
Lebanon News
02:44
Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:44
Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More