Iran and Kenya pledge to enhance relations
2023-07-12 | 05:47
Iran and Kenya pledge to enhance relations
The Presidents of Iran and Kenya have pledged to strengthen relations between their countries during the signing of several trade agreements on Wednesday. This event marks the first visit by Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi to the East African nation.
The visit comes as the Islamic Republic seeks to rally diplomatic support to alleviate its international isolation.
On this tour, Raisi will also visit Uganda and Zimbabwe later this week, marking the first African tour by an Iranian President in 11 years.
After meeting Kenyan President William Ruto, Raisi will head to Uganda later on Wednesday to hold talks with his counterpart Yoweri Museveni, and then meet Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday.
In the past month, Africa has turned into a diplomatic battleground, with the West and Russia vying for the continent's support following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which had devastating economic repercussions on the continent, leading to a sharp rise in food prices.
Western powers have also sought to deepen trade relations with the continent, alongside India and China, which have made significant infrastructure investments in Africa.
Raisi described his visit to Kenya as a "turning point in developing relations between the two countries". He said his talks with Ruto "reflect the determination and will of both countries to expand economic and trade cooperation, political cooperation, and cultural cooperation".
Ruto, for his part, described Iran as an "important strategic partner for Kenya" and said that the two countries' governments had signed five memoranda of understanding focusing on sectors including information technology, boosting investment, and fish farming.
"These memorandums will enhance and deepen our bilateral relations for sustainable growth and development between our two countries," Ruto said.
Ruto told reporters that Raisi also presented plans for Iran to establish a facility in the coastal city of Mombasa "to manufacture an Iranian vehicle now named in Kiswahili as +Kifaru+ which means Rhinoceros".
Shared Political Views -
Raisi is undertaking his tour with a delegation that includes the Foreign Minister and senior businesspeople, according to the official IRNA news agency.
The spokesperson for the foreign ministry, Naser Kanani, expressed optimism on Monday that the three-day tour will contribute to enhancing economic and trade relations with African countries.
He said that Tehran and Africa share "common political views", without providing further details.
Iran has intensified its diplomatic activity in recent months to reduce its isolation and mitigate the impacts of the sanctions that were reimposed on it since the United States withdrew in 2018 from a painstakingly negotiated nuclear deal.
Last Saturday, Raisi received Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Ataf to boost relations with Algeria.
Last week, Iran became a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which includes Russia, China, and India in particular.
In March, Iran reached an agreement, brokered by China, to resume relations with its regional rival Saudi Arabia. Since then, Iran has been looking to restore relations with other countries in the region, including Egypt and Morocco.
In June, Raisi toured Latin America, including Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba, before a visit to Indonesia.
AFP
