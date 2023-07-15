Netanyahu hospitalized after feeling 'dizzy'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was taken to the hospital on Saturday after feeling "dizzy," according to his office, which stated that the 73-year-old Netanyahu was likely suffering from dehydration but is in "good condition."



The office, quoting a statement from Israel's largest hospital in Tel Aviv, said that "the Prime Minister arrived at the Sheba Medical Center a short while ago."



The statement added, "He is in good condition and undergoing medical tests."



In another statement, the office said that Netanyahu spent some time on Friday in the intense heat at the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel.



It further stated, "Today, he felt a slight dizziness, and based on the advice of his personal physician, Dr. Zvi Berkowitz, he was transferred to the emergency department at Sheba Medical Center."



The office noted that "preliminary tests showed normal results," adding that "the initial assessment is dehydration."



The office also indicated that the Prime Minister will undergo a series of additional tests.



Netanyahu, who was re-elected at the end of last year, leads a right-wing coalition, and his proposed judicial reforms have sparked weekly protests since January.



Additionally, the Prime Minister is facing corruption charges that he denies.



In October, Netanyahu was previously taken to the hospital during the night. At the time, his office stated that he felt unwell during the conclusion of the Yom Kippur prayers.









AFP