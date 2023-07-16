Five officials sentenced in the case of gas tank explosion in Aqaba port

A Jordanian court sentenced five officials to three years in prison on Sunday in the case of a chlorine gas explosion at the port of Aqaba in southern Jordan last year, which resulted in the death of 13 people, according to a judicial source.



The gas leaked from a container that fell from a crane on one of the ships at the port in Aqaba, located 328 kilometers south of Amman, on June 27th of last year, resulting in the death of 13 people, including eight Jordanians and five Vietnamese, and injuring more than 260.