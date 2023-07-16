Iranian police are tightening control over non-veiled women

The Iranian police announced on Sunday the resumption of patrols to punish women who do not wear the hijab in public places, as their numbers have increased, ten months after the death of Mahsa Amini.



The Tasnim News Agency quoted police spokesman Saeed Montazer al-Mahdi as saying, "Starting today, the police will, through car patrols and on-foot patrols, warn and punish women who, unfortunately, do not obey the orders and continue to defy the dress code rules."