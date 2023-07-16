Iraq: First Captagon production factory was seized

The Iraqi authorities announced on Sunday that they have discovered a Captagon production factory in the southern part of the country. This is a significant development in a country that has become a transit point for the smuggling of these narcotics in recent years.



However, the Director of Relations and Media at the Ministry of Interior, stated in a short video posted on social media, "Today, perhaps for the first time, a laboratory for the production of drugs, especially methamphetamine, has been discovered."