News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Oshek Al Nisaa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia at the beginning of a Gulf tour focused on attracting investments
Middle East News
2023-07-17 | 07:49
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia at the beginning of a Gulf tour focused on attracting investments
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Monday, kicking off a Gulf tour that will also take him to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. The visit aims to boost Gulf investments in Turkey's struggling economy.
Erdogan is scheduled to meet Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of the kingdom, at the Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on the Red Sea coast.
This is Erdogan's second visit to Saudi Arabia since the reconciliation between the two countries in April 2022, following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018, which strained relations between the regional powers. Prince Mohammed visited Ankara in June 2022.
No press conferences have been announced, but several agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, according to a senior Saudi official cited by AFP.
Erdogan's visit comes at a time when Turkey continues to face economic difficulties, with a severe financial crisis, a record low Turkish lira against the dollar, and an inflation rate of 38.2% in June on an annual basis.
Erdogan, who was re-elected for a third term after a snap election in May, seeks to secure financial flows to revive the country's economy.
For almost a decade, tensions have marked Turkey's relations, as it hosts leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE classifying the group as a "terrorist organization." Turkey and the Gulf countries have also been on opposite sides in several regional conflicts in Syria and Libya.
The Saudi-led blockade on Qatar, Turkey's ally, for three years, and then the Khashoggi case the following year, poisoned relations between Ankara and Riyadh.
Sinem Cengiz, a researcher in Turkish-Gulf relations at Qatar University, stated, "Economic stability and commercial opportunities are not the only driving force behind the visit."
She added in an interview with AFP that "regional security concerns and the climate of diplomatic normalization push Ankara to establish deeper relations with Gulf countries in the coming period."
The visit comes a few months after diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East, following a surprising agreement mediated by China, announced on March 10th, which led to the resumption of severed relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Riyadh also announced the resumption of relations with Syria and hosted the Syrian president at the Arab summit two months ago.
An unnamed Arab diplomat in Riyadh stated that Erdogan's visit to the region complements the new approach of adopting a policy of "problem-solving" in the region.
He added, "Both Riyadh and Ankara are currently following a problem-solving approach and focusing on the domestic economic aspect."
He further stated, "Turkey wants to attract foreign and Gulf investments, especially to revive its faltering economy, while Riyadh continues to end regional conflicts."
AFP
Middle East News
Erdogan
Visit
Saudi Arabia
Beginning
Gulf
Tour
Attract
Investments
Next
French Minister of Defense visits Qatar and Iraq
Quincy committee concludes productive talks on Lebanon's future in Doha
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-19
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 attracts €15 billion French investments, drives transformation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-19
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 attracts €15 billion French investments, drives transformation
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
0
World News
2023-07-06
Zelensky to visits Istanbul on Friday for talks with Erdogan
World News
2023-07-06
Zelensky to visits Istanbul on Friday for talks with Erdogan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21
Iranian Foreign Minister Endorses UN Secretary-General's Initiative for Regional Dialogue in Ongoing Gulf Diplomatic Tour
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21
Iranian Foreign Minister Endorses UN Secretary-General's Initiative for Regional Dialogue in Ongoing Gulf Diplomatic Tour
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:25
At least eight dead in a building collapse in Cairo
Middle East News
13:25
At least eight dead in a building collapse in Cairo
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
0
Middle East News
11:15
360 migrants rescued on Libya's border with Tunisia
Middle East News
11:15
360 migrants rescued on Libya's border with Tunisia
0
Middle East News
07:59
French Minister of Defense visits Qatar and Iraq
Middle East News
07:59
French Minister of Defense visits Qatar and Iraq
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-04
IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-04
IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source
0
World News
2023-06-21
EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion
World News
2023-06-21
EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion
0
Variety and Tech
04:08
Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight
Variety and Tech
04:08
Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
3
Variety and Tech
03:29
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship
Variety and Tech
03:29
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship
4
Variety and Tech
04:08
Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight
Variety and Tech
04:08
Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight
5
Press Highlights
01:29
Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges
Press Highlights
01:29
Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges
6
Press Highlights
00:52
Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock
Press Highlights
00:52
Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock
7
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More