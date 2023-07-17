News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Oshek Al Nisaa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French Minister of Defense visits Qatar and Iraq
Middle East News
2023-07-17 | 07:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
French Minister of Defense visits Qatar and Iraq
The French Minister of Defense is scheduled to visit Qatar on Monday before heading to Iraq on Tuesday for talks related to "internal and regional security issues," according to the ministry on Monday.
Sebastian Le Drian is expected to meet with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani before heading to the Al Dhafra Air Base, where the French Rafale aircraft purchased by Qatar are stationed.
The source stated that this visit would allow for "confirming the positive vitality of the defense relationship between France and Qatar" and "discussing cooperation in the field of armament," without providing further details on potential contracts.
Relations between France and Qatar have witnessed a convergence in recent years. Doha played a key role in the negotiations between the West and the Taliban, who took power in Afghanistan. The emirate facilitated evacuation operations following the departure of Americans from Kabul in 2021.
Furthermore, the ministry highlighted that they provided logistical support as part of the French presence reorganization in the Sahel region, particularly regarding air transport. This refers to the withdrawal of the French Barkhane force that fought jihadist groups in Mali at the request of the ruling military council in Bamako in 2022.
Le Drian will also discuss with his counterparts "regional and international issues" before his departure to Iraq, which is the second stop on his tour that is expected to demonstrate France's commitment to combating terrorism and drug trafficking.
In May, the Iraqi and French air forces conducted joint exercises in Iraq, involving Rafale aircraft, for the first time in a long time.
The minister will also have private meetings with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani and the commander of Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.
He will meet with French soldiers present in Iraq as part of the operation or participating in NATO forces and will discuss "internal and regional security issues," once again emphasizing France's strong commitment to preserving Iraq's national sovereignty and the integrity of its territory.
On Wednesday, Le Drian will proceed to Erbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq in the north, where he will be received by the former president of the region, Masoud Barzani.
The minister will emphasize "the historical relationship between Kurdistan and France" and "France's commitment to the unity of Iraq," according to his office.
AFP
Middle East News
French
Minister
Defense
Visit
Qatar
Iraq
France
Next
360 migrants rescued on Libya's border with Tunisia
Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia at the beginning of a Gulf tour focused on attracting investments
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-03
Defense Minister and French Senator discuss bilateral relations
Lebanon News
2023-07-03
Defense Minister and French Senator discuss bilateral relations
0
World News
2023-06-29
French foreign minister visits Mongolia with eye on minerals
World News
2023-06-29
French foreign minister visits Mongolia with eye on minerals
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-14
French envoy's visit and Qatari influence: Factors in Lebanon's presidential race
Press Highlights
2023-06-14
French envoy's visit and Qatari influence: Factors in Lebanon's presidential race
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:25
At least eight dead in a building collapse in Cairo
Middle East News
13:25
At least eight dead in a building collapse in Cairo
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
0
Middle East News
11:15
360 migrants rescued on Libya's border with Tunisia
Middle East News
11:15
360 migrants rescued on Libya's border with Tunisia
0
Middle East News
07:49
Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia at the beginning of a Gulf tour focused on attracting investments
Middle East News
07:49
Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia at the beginning of a Gulf tour focused on attracting investments
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-04
IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-04
IMF report serves as a clear accusation against Lebanon's authorities, says banking source
0
World News
2023-06-21
EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion
World News
2023-06-21
EU agrees fresh Russia sanctions targeting evasion
0
Variety and Tech
04:08
Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight
Variety and Tech
04:08
Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Press Highlights
2023-04-19
In Lebanon, the customs dollar records three increases, deepens crisis for Lebanese: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes
Lebanon Economy
09:01
Lebanese lira ranked as the world's sixth-weakest currency, according to Forbes
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
News Bulletin Reports
11:25
Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting
3
Variety and Tech
03:29
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship
Variety and Tech
03:29
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Jezzine, a village in South Lebanon brimming with history, nature, and craftsmanship
4
Variety and Tech
04:08
Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight
Variety and Tech
04:08
Château Kefraya ranks among the 'World's Best Vineyards,' putting Lebanon in the spotlight
5
Press Highlights
01:29
Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges
Press Highlights
01:29
Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges
6
Press Highlights
00:52
Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock
Press Highlights
00:52
Quintet committee's meeting: Exploring solutions to Lebanon's presidential deadlock
7
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
Lebanon News
15:12
Egypt, France, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the US Urge Parliament to Fulfill Constitutional Responsibility and Elect a President
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
No talk of resignation: BDL's Governor's deputies participate in Parliament's discussions on economic measures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More