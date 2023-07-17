French Minister of Defense visits Qatar and Iraq

2023-07-17
French Minister of Defense visits Qatar and Iraq
French Minister of Defense visits Qatar and Iraq

The French Minister of Defense is scheduled to visit Qatar on Monday before heading to Iraq on Tuesday for talks related to "internal and regional security issues," according to the ministry on Monday.

Sebastian Le Drian is expected to meet with Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani before heading to the Al Dhafra Air Base, where the French Rafale aircraft purchased by Qatar are stationed.

The source stated that this visit would allow for "confirming the positive vitality of the defense relationship between France and Qatar" and "discussing cooperation in the field of armament," without providing further details on potential contracts.

Relations between France and Qatar have witnessed a convergence in recent years. Doha played a key role in the negotiations between the West and the Taliban, who took power in Afghanistan. The emirate facilitated evacuation operations following the departure of Americans from Kabul in 2021.

Furthermore, the ministry highlighted that they provided logistical support as part of the French presence reorganization in the Sahel region, particularly regarding air transport. This refers to the withdrawal of the French Barkhane force that fought jihadist groups in Mali at the request of the ruling military council in Bamako in 2022.

Le Drian will also discuss with his counterparts "regional and international issues" before his departure to Iraq, which is the second stop on his tour that is expected to demonstrate France's commitment to combating terrorism and drug trafficking.

In May, the Iraqi and French air forces conducted joint exercises in Iraq, involving Rafale aircraft, for the first time in a long time.

The minister will also have private meetings with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani and the commander of Operation Inherent Resolve, an international coalition fighting the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.

He will meet with French soldiers present in Iraq as part of the operation or participating in NATO forces and will discuss "internal and regional security issues," once again emphasizing France's strong commitment to preserving Iraq's national sovereignty and the integrity of its territory.

On Wednesday, Le Drian will proceed to Erbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq in the north, where he will be received by the former president of the region, Masoud Barzani.

The minister will emphasize "the historical relationship between Kurdistan and France" and "France's commitment to the unity of Iraq," according to his office.



AFP
 

Middle East News

French

Minister

Defense

Visit

Qatar

Iraq

France

