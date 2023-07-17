At least eight dead in a building collapse in Cairo

2023-07-17 | 13:25
At least eight dead in a building collapse in Cairo
At least eight dead in a building collapse in Cairo

A five-story residential building collapsed in central Cairo on Monday, resulting in the death of eight individuals, including seven from one family, according to a statement from the public prosecutor's office and a government newspaper.

A statement from the public prosecutor's office, posted on its Facebook page, indicated that they received a notification this morning about the complete collapse of a building in the Hadayek al-Qubba area, with fourteen residents believed to be trapped under the rubble.
 

