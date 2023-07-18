Fire destroys 19th century heritage house in central Damascus

Fire broke out at a historic house in central Damascus, dating back to the 19th century, according to Syria's General Directorate of Antiquities and Museums, as reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP).



The fire erupted early Sunday in a residential building in the Sarouja area of central Damascus, spreading to an archaeological house known to have belonged to Abdul Rahman Pasha Al-Youssef, a notable figure during the Ottoman Empire era in Sham (Greater Syria).



The flames completely engulfed the Youssef house and caused minor damage to the adjacent former residence of Syria's ex-president, Khalid al-Azm.



The Youssef house now stands as a few remaining walls amidst a heap of rubble and burnt furnishings, with a scorched fountain at its center. Firefighters continue to cool the site to prevent any potential rekindling.



The fire also affected the southern part of the Al-Azm house, leaving its walls completely charred, while the majority of the house, built in traditional Arab heritage style, remains intact, adorned with lemon trees and various types of roses, including jasmine.



As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown.



Nadhir Awwad, the General Directorate of Antiquities and Museums spokesperson, stated, "The significance of both the Youssef and Al-Azm houses, registered on the Syrian national heritage list, lies in their connection to Syria's political and social memory."



According to Awwad, the construction of both houses dates back to the period between 1820 and 1850.



The Al-Azm house, which houses a center for historical and archaeological documents from the Ottoman rule era, underwent a restoration process that transferred all historical documents to the National Museum.



Damascus occasionally witnesses fires, often reported by the Syrian official media, affecting houses, buildings, and even markets, usually caused by electrical malfunctions.



In recent years, several fires have struck heritage markets within the Old City of Damascus, notably a significant fire that consumed a large portion of the Azm Palace Market in 2016, and another that damaged commercial establishments in the Hamidiyah Market in 2022.

AFP