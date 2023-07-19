Two Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli rocket fire targeting Damascus area

Israel launched missile attacks targeting areas near Damascus in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in injuries to two Syrian soldiers, according to the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has documented twenty Israeli attacks on Syria since the beginning of 2023.



SANA, citing a military source, reported, "At approximately 00:25 this morning, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression with a barrage of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus."



The source added, "The aggression resulted in the injury of two soldiers and some material losses," stating, "Our air defense systems intercepted the aggression's missiles and shot down most of them."



SANA published photos and videos claiming to show an intercepted rocket.



Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory reported that "Israeli rockets targeted military sites near Damascus International Airport and the Suburah area, where the Fourth Division brigades and warehouses of the Lebanese Hezbollah are located."



It added that the strikes "caused fires in the targeted sites, with no information about human casualties so far."



Israeli strikes in Syria have previously resulted in the killing of two members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in late March, according to the London-based Observatory.



The recent Israeli airstrikes also targeted an air defense base in Qadmus in the northwestern province of Homs, destroying the facility in the village.



Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes in Syria in recent years, targeting Syrian military sites as well as Iranian and Hezbollah targets, including weapons and ammunition depots in various areas.



Israel rarely confirms its airstrikes in Syria but repeatedly emphasizes its commitment to countering what it describes as Iran's attempts to solidify its military presence in Syria.

AFP