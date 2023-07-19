News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Alakat Khassa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Erdogan visits UAE at the end of Gulf tour to attract investments
Middle East News
2023-07-19 | 05:21
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Erdogan visits UAE at the end of Gulf tour to attract investments
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has begun a visit to the United Arab Emirates, the final stop on a Gulf tour aimed at attracting investments to his country, which is facing significant economic challenges, according to the UAE state news agency WAM on Wednesday.
The tour, which lasted three days, included Saudi Arabia and Qatar, where agreements were signed to revive Turkey's economy, which is suffering from high inflation and a collapse in the value of the national currency.
The agency stated that Erdogan arrived in the UAE "on an official visit to the country, accompanied by his wife, Emine Erdogan."
President Erdogan arrived in the UAE from Qatar, where he met with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. During their talks, both sides emphasized "the strong desire of the two countries to deepen bilateral cooperation by enhancing trade exchange and economic relations," according to the Qatar News Agency.
This is Erdogan's second visit to the UAE since the warming of relations between the two countries in late 2021, following periods of tension over the past decade.
The UAE and Turkey supported conflicting parties in the war in Libya and had differing positions on gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkey also provided support to members of Islamist groups, including the "Muslim Brotherhood," classified as a "terrorist" organization by the UAE and Gulf countries.
Relations also soured due to the boycott imposed by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt on Qatar, Ankara's closest ally, which lasted from mid-2017 until early 2021. Tensions escalated further with Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia, following the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018.
However, relations improved with a visit by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Turkey in November 2021, when he held the position of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, followed by Erdogan's visit to the UAE in February 2022.
Last month, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met his Turkish counterpart in Istanbul shortly after Erdogan's re-election for a third term following a snap election in May. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay also met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed during a visit to the UAE in June.
The restoration of Turkish-Gulf relations has opened the door for increased investments in the Turkish economy.
In March of last year, the UAE and Turkey signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement aimed at increasing the value of non-oil trade to $40 billion annually within 5 years. In 2021, a $10 billion fund was established to support investments in Turkey.
The total non-oil trade between the UAE and Turkey reached approximately $19 billion in 2022, an increase of 40% from 2021 and 112% from 2020, making Turkey one of the top 10 trading partners of the UAE, according to official UAE data.
AFP
Middle East News
Erdogan
Visits
UAE
United Arab Emirates
End
Gulf
Tour
Attract
Investments
Next
WFP reduces assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan
China's top foreign to tour Africa and Turkey in the coming days
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-07-17
Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia at the beginning of a Gulf tour focused on attracting investments
Middle East News
2023-07-17
Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia at the beginning of a Gulf tour focused on attracting investments
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21
Iranian Foreign Minister Endorses UN Secretary-General's Initiative for Regional Dialogue in Ongoing Gulf Diplomatic Tour
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-21
Iranian Foreign Minister Endorses UN Secretary-General's Initiative for Regional Dialogue in Ongoing Gulf Diplomatic Tour
0
Middle East News
2023-07-18
Japan's Prime Minister in Qatar on a visit centered on natural gas at the last stop of his Gulf Tour
Middle East News
2023-07-18
Japan's Prime Minister in Qatar on a visit centered on natural gas at the last stop of his Gulf Tour
0
World News
2023-07-06
Zelensky to visits Istanbul on Friday for talks with Erdogan
World News
2023-07-06
Zelensky to visits Istanbul on Friday for talks with Erdogan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:43
Iran hopes to revive tourism sector by strengthening ties with neighboring countries
Middle East News
07:43
Iran hopes to revive tourism sector by strengthening ties with neighboring countries
0
World News
05:52
Washington calls on Cairo to release researcher Patrick Zaki
World News
05:52
Washington calls on Cairo to release researcher Patrick Zaki
0
Middle East News
05:26
WFP reduces assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan
Middle East News
05:26
WFP reduces assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan
0
World News
04:59
China's top foreign to tour Africa and Turkey in the coming days
World News
04:59
China's top foreign to tour Africa and Turkey in the coming days
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
Qatar's North Field: Unveiling the world's largest natural gas reserves
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
Qatar's North Field: Unveiling the world's largest natural gas reserves
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-20
Celebrities to urge climate action at Hollywood gathering
Variety and Tech
2023-06-20
Celebrities to urge climate action at Hollywood gathering
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-19
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
Press Highlights
2023-05-19
Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-09
Finance Ministry announces delay in salary and compensation payments ahead of Eid al-Adha
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-09
Finance Ministry announces delay in salary and compensation payments ahead of Eid al-Adha
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
23:42
Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion
Lebanon News
23:42
Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion
2
News Bulletin Reports
07:49
Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead
News Bulletin Reports
07:49
Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead
3
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
Lebanon News
04:50
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
4
Press Highlights
03:10
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
Press Highlights
03:10
Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis
5
World News
03:27
Russia continues bombing Ukraine's Odessa region for the second night in a row
World News
03:27
Russia continues bombing Ukraine's Odessa region for the second night in a row
6
Press Highlights
02:53
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
Press Highlights
02:53
Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations
7
Lebanon News
08:41
Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:41
Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
07:35
Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU
News Bulletin Reports
07:35
Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More