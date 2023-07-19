WFP reduces assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan

2023-07-19 | 05:26
WFP reduces assistance to Syrian refugees in Jordan

The World Food Program has announced a reduction in its monthly assistance to over 100,000 Syrian refugees residing in Jordan by one-third starting from August due to funding shortages.

In a statement released late Tuesday, the program stated, "Regrettably, the program will have to reduce the value of monthly assistance by one-third for all Syrian refugees in the Zaatari and Azraq camps, totaling 119,000 refugees, due to a lack of funding."

Jordan hosts approximately 650,000 registered Syrian refugees with the United Nations, while the total number of those who sought refuge in the country since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011 is estimated at around 1.3 million individuals.

The statement added, "Starting from August, Syrian refugees in the camps will receive a reduced cash transfer of $21 per person per month, down from the previous amount of $32."

The statement quoted Alberto Correia Mendes, the WFP Resident Representative and Country Director in Jordan, expressing deep concern about the deteriorating food security situation among refugee families, stating, "With funding shortfalls, our hands are tied."

He added, "These reductions are likely to lead to increased negative coping strategies among beneficiaries, including child labor, school dropout, child marriage, and further accumulation of debt, which has increased by 25% among refugees in camps compared to last year."

According to the World Food Program, "Income sources for refugees in the camps are limited, as only 30% of adults work, mostly in temporary or seasonal jobs, and cash assistance is the sole source of income for 57% of camp residents."

The statement confirmed that despite the reduction in assistance and "excluding around 50,000 individuals from aid to prioritize the most vulnerable families," the World Food Program still faces a severe funding gap of $41 million until the end of 2023.

In a separate statement, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) warned of "serious consequences for refugees" if the current funding crisis is not addressed promptly.

The statement quoted UNHCR Representative in Jordan, Dominik Bartsch, stating that "the current funding shortfall for the refugee response undermines the significant achievements made over the past decade."

He added, "There is a growing concern that the Jordanian government's ability to include refugees in health and education services may be significantly affected."

Bartsch explained that "previous years, characterized by sustainable support, allowed Syrian refugees to enter the labor market, but the imminent danger now is that the overall situation for refugees may revert to a humanitarian crisis with serious consequences for refugees and host communities."

According to the United Nations, approximately 5.5 million registered Syrian refugees reside in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey, Iraq, and Egypt.

The war in Syria has claimed the lives of over half a million people, according to the United Nations, leaving seven million refugees and hundreds of thousands missing or detained, resulting in a fractured state.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
