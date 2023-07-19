Iran hopes to revive tourism sector by strengthening ties with neighboring countries

Middle East News
2023-07-19 | 07:43
High views
3min
Iran hopes to revive tourism sector by strengthening ties with neighboring countries

Iran is seeking to reap the benefits of improving relations with Arab and neighboring countries to revive its struggling tourism sector, which has been hit hard by the COVID crisis due to a decline in Western visitors.

Will the allure of Isfahan, Shiraz, and Mashhad enchant Emiratis, Iraqis, and Armenians? These cities, along with the picturesque landscapes of ancient Persia, are part of Iran's effort to diversify its tourism offerings in the northwestern border regions and along the Gulf coast. Iran takes pride in its culture, the hospitality of its people, and the affordability of accommodation, among other advantages, to balance the commitments and restrictions imposed by the Islamic Republic on travelers, such as wearing a hijab and prohibiting alcohol consumption or restricting nightlife.

Hamid Shateri, a travel agency owner in Tehran, believes that "Iran must show its humanity to the world if it wants to attract more tourists."

In the northwestern region, outside the beaten paths near Turkey, Iraq, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, visitors can choose between the bustling city of Tabriz and its famous bazaar, environmental tourism amidst the slopes of Mount Aras, recently added to UNESCO's list of geoparks, or elegant Armenian churches.

According to Krkour Sheftjian, the bishop of the Eastern and Western Azerbaijan provinces in Iran, "Throughout the year, many Armenian tourists come to visit the St. Stepanos Monastery," dating back to the 9th century and also on UNESCO's list.

For Armenians, this monastery, located in a remote valley and damaged and rebuilt several times, represents their cultural influence in northwestern Iran.

While Armenians don't hesitate to cross the borders, the same cannot be said for Azerbaijanis amid the current context of tensions between Tehran and Baku, two neighboring countries with several disagreements.

Babak Babali, an expert, stated that "In the second decade of this century, many Azerbaijanis came to Tabriz for medical treatment, contributing to the development of medical tourism in the region."

However, Hamid Shateri points out that a few years ago, Iran attracted many Europeans before their numbers declined. He adds, "They fear coming."

For the past two years, several Western capitals have "officially" advised their citizens not to travel to Iran, especially due to the risk of arbitrary arrest and detention.

Although these recommendations are still in effect this summer, Tehran has recently released seven Europeans, exchanged for Iranians imprisoned in Europe.

However, about twenty Europeans remain detained in Iran, including four French nationals.

Expert Babak Babali suggests that "Tehran is showing readiness to overcome the tensions, but it will take time before Europeans return in large numbers."

About a year after the protest movement that followed Mahsa Amini's death on September 16, Iran is now welcoming tourists from countries with good relations with Tehran, such as China and Russia. Additionally, there are Arabs who come to celebrate Shiite religious holidays in the holy cities of Mashhad and Qom.

Iran is also targeting residents of Gulf countries, especially the United Arab Emirates, to the islands of Kish and Qeshm, offering a more relaxed atmosphere with beaches, luxury hotels, and shopping centers.

In total, the country welcomed 4.1 million foreign visitors in 2022, a figure that increased after the sharp decline caused by the pandemic. However, it remains low, representing only 0.4% of global tourism, according to statistics from the World Tourism Organization cited by Iranian media outlets.





AFP
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
